A video shared on Instagram has brought attention to a new money ritual system which requires wealth seekers to bark like a dog once a month in order to be rich.

In a clip posted by Instablog9ja on Friday, April 13, 2018, a young man was captured in this act while his buddies made fun of him.

Texts which accompanied the file revealed the ritual as a new trend common in Ijebu-Ode located in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The person in the footage, name unknown, seemed vast in the procedure he once exhibited during a visit to the Club Royale located in Oba-Akran, Ikeja, Lagos.

It appeared a distasteful exhibition by a following of Nigerian youths who have developed a liking for easy money.

EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'

Four Yahoo Boys have been nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for possessing an untraceable wealth .

Items recovered from the suspects, Ale Daniel, Tunde Badmus, Adams Tunde Adedeji and Ajiboye Gbenga, include an array of luxurious cars such as a Benz, Range Rover and magical charm.

They were apprehended on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Lekki, Lagos.

"Suspected yahoo-yahoo boys arrested by the EFCC Lagos office in the Lekki area of the state for their alleged involvement in cybercrime and money laundering activities.

"Charms were part of the items recovered from them," a tweet shared on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, via EFCC's Twitter reads.

Pictures circulating online media showed the quartet take position in front of their respective vehicles.

Suspects are expected to be arraigned as soon as the EFCC concludes investigation.