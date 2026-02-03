Impact led Governance Becomes Lived Reality: Ogun State Today

Prince Dapo Abiodun with Ogun state officials at the inauguration of the first commercial flight at the Gateway International Airport.

In the collective memory of many indigenes of Ogun State, governance once felt like a distant structure, visible in policy documents and political speeches, but rarely present in the lived experiences of ordinary people. For a long time, the state’s enormous potential struggled to translate into the daily reality of the market woman in Itoku, the teacher in Ilaro, or the artisan in Ota.

Ogun State was often described as an industrial hub, strategically positioned and rich with opportunity, yet traders faced daily logistical bottlenecks that inflated costs and reduced profits. Families were forced to make painful choices between education, healthcare, feeding and paying transport fares.



Governance existed, “but not in the language that the people understood nor benefitted them”, it felt far from the realities of the people it was meant to serve.Walking through Ogun State now, there is a noticeable shift in atmosphere, a quiet and steady change, marked by subtle but meaningful changes that accumulate over time.

There is a sense that governance has moved closer to the people, replacing political drama with the routine efficiency of service delivery, replacing lip service to impactful initiatives.Under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State has redefined itself as “a state of potential,” advancing with purpose and direction.

Functional Infrastructure

For decades, the idea of an international airport in Ogun State was treated as an unrealised ambition, a recurring promise that never quite materialised.

It existed as a concept rather than a reality, invoked during election cycles and shelved thereafter. The narrative shifted decisively on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, when indigenes gathered on the tarmac of the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport to witness the first commercial flight depart for Abuja and land safely.

In that moment, the state crossed an important threshold. Representing a strategic intervention in the local economy.

Ease of Doing Business

For the businessman in Sagamu, the exhausting four-hour journey through traffic to access distant airports has been replaced by a short, efficient drive to a modern terminal. For exporters and manufacturers, time, “a critical cost in business”, has been reclaimed.



More importantly, for farmers and agro-processors, the airport functions as the heart of an emerging aerotropolis, connecting rural produce directly to national and global markets. When perishable goods can be transported without soul-crushing delays, profit remains with the farmer. Infrastructure of this nature reshapes livelihoods and expands economic growth and strength. It signals that the state recognises the economic value of its people and is willing to invest accordingly.

Traders at Mowe Market in the Obafemi Owode Local Government of Ogun State. PC: ModernNaijaNews

Stable Power Supply for Business Growth

For years, unreliable power supply forced small business owners into dependence on diesel generators,” thereby impacting profit margins negatively”. Welders, tailors, hair stylists, and cold-room operators bore the financial burden of fuel costs, passing these expenses on to consumers or absorbing them at the production or service level.

The introduction of a 30-megawatt Independent Power Plant designed to deliver 24-hour electricity marks a decisive break from that cycle. Reliable power lowers the cost of doing business, increases productivity and improves quality of life.

For the artisan, it means consistent income and faster deliveries to customers. For traders, longer operating hours, for families, reduced expenses and greater stability. The effect of this change is directly felt by the people of Ogun state, which marks the change of an era into one where they are heard and cared for.

Human Development and Impact

The social impact of development-led governance becomes most evident in schools and hospitals, where policy meets human needs. Many primary health centres were under-equipped, understaffed, or inaccessible.

Schools, particularly in densely populated areas, were overcrowded and poorly maintained, contributing to high numbers of out-of-school children. Parents faced relentless pressure, forced to prioritise immediate survival over long-term investment in education or health.

Improved Access to Education and Healthcare

Through deliberate intervention, this narrative has begun to change. The Yellow Roof Revolution, which has renovated over 1,000 blocks of classrooms across the state, has restored dignity to learning environments. These improvements may appear modest in isolation, but collectively they shape how children learn, how teachers teach, and how communities perceive public education.

Similarly, investments in healthcare include over 100 renovated primary health centres, digitisation of health facilities, and extensive training of health workers. These initiatives have expanded access and improved service quality. Programs such as Immunisation Plus and malaria control initiatives have strengthened preventive care, reducing long-term health costs for families.

Women Empowerment

Markets are often overlooked in macroeconomic discussions, meanwhile these places form the bulk of informal income. In Ogun State, women dominate informal trade, sustaining households and communities through small-scale enterprise.

Historically, lack of access to affordable capital trapped many traders in cycles of debt and economic frustration. The Oko’wo Dapo scheme disrupted this pattern by providing interest-free financial support to over 55,000 women. This intervention is not charity; it is a strategic investment. When women traders thrive, household incomes stabilise, children remain in school, and communities become more resilient, enhancing gender equity. Economic empowerment at the grassroots level has ripple effects that extend far beyond the individual beneficiary, as we used to see in the past.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon Adijat Adeleye addressing Ogun women during the unveiling of the second phase of Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up (NFWP-SU) initiative. Photo credit: Bankole Taiwo for Punch Newspapers.

Preparing the next generation

Ogun State’s investment in digital skills through the Ogun Tech Hub reflects an understanding that the future economy will be driven by innovation and technology. By training thousands of young people, the state is shifting the narrative from job-seeking to value creation.

The children of workers and traders are being prepared not just to find employment, but to build industries. This intergenerational approach ensures that development today does not mortgage opportunity tomorrow. A people-centred governance model is forward-looking, placing youth at the heart of development planning.

Structure of Ogun TechHUB. Photo credit:Tomiwa Onaleye for TechNext

A Pacesetter in Innovation

The global energy crisis and fuel subsidy removal posed severe challenges across Nigeria, threatening household stability and mobility. In Ogun State, this potential breaking point became a catalyst for innovation.The deployment of Compressed Natural Gas mass transit buses positioned the state as a national first-mover as it adopted this first.

By converting existing diesel engines to CNG rather than importing entirely new fleets, the state adopted a sustainable and cost-effective solution. Transport fares remained relatively stable for schoolchildren and workers, while the introduction of CNG tricycles and motorbikes created thousands of jobs for 10,000 youths. In a moment of national uncertainty, governance responded with creativity and foresight, putting its residents in an all-around plan.

Connecting Communities

Road infrastructure, a long-standing symbol of frustration in Ogun State, has also undergone transformation. For years, terrible roads reduced economic power, endangered lives, and isolated communities. Recognising that no future can be built on broken roads, the administration prioritised connectivity.

The dualization of key expressways, reconstruction of critical bridges, and rehabilitation of urban and peri-urban roads have turned former corridors of struggle into channels of commerce.

Improved roads do more than ease movement; they rebuild trust between citizens and the state.What has emerged in Ogun State in recent years is not just about infrastructure or policy reform, but a subtle shift in how people imagine their futures and connect with leaders. Traders now speak about plans in months, not days. Artisans consider expansion rather than daily survival.

Restoring Civic Trust and Participation

These changes also spur local patriotism in residents; they feel connected to the affairs of governance and are more protective of the infrastructure as they understand the benefits it holds for them.



They are also more concerned with the political affairs of the state and are interested in political processes to elect leaders who represent their interests. When workers trust that salaries and pensions will be paid, productivity improves without coercion.

When traders believe roads will remain motorable and transport costs stable, they invest more confidently, and this in turn culminates in better numbers and progress for the state.Collaboration for sustained solutionsThis emerging confidence has also reshaped citizen–government relations, public projects become visible and outcomes more predictable, and communities engage differently.



Town hall meetings attract more than just complaints; they generate ideas. Feedback shifts from anger to collaboration, enabling the government to meet the needs of communities.

Citizens who once viewed government as distant or indifferent begin to see it as responsive, even accountable. This is how trust is rebuilt, not through political chants, but through repetition of reliability and efficient deliveries.

Restoration of Dignity

When a market woman accesses interest-free capital without humiliation, dignity is restored. When a retiree receives long-overdue entitlements without protest, dignity returns. When a young person is trained for a future industry rather than pacified with temporary relief, dignity becomes aspirational.

These moments, individually small, collectively redefine how people see themselves within the state.

Reaping the Benefits of Good Governance

This phase of Ogun State’s journey has begun to normalise good governance. Roads being as obligations of the government and acknowledged as such.



Public services are evaluated and residents feel comfortable raising concerns where they feel more can be attained. This cultural shift from gratitude to expectation is the true marker of democratic maturity as we continue to strive for the dividends of democracy to be evident in Nigeria.

Sustained Progress

The most enduring legacy of people-centred governance in Ogun State may not be physical infrastructure, but a reawakened belief in the social contract and trust in the government. When citizens begin to believe that effort will be rewarded, that systems will respond, and that tomorrow can be better than today, development transcends policy. It becomes personal, sustainable, and self-propelling.



With different Sustainable Development Goals like poverty reduction, quality education, gender equality, decent work, and sustainable infrastructure, are being advanced and achieved simultaneously.