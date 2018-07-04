Woman dumps lover after discovering his Porsche Cayenne car was fake

news

A woman from China has broken up with her boyfriend after it became clear to her that the man’s Porsche Cayenne which she knew cost around $220,000 was actually a Zotye SR9, a known imitation of the Porsche Cayenne brand which sells for around $18,000.

The woman had met the man at a party and he offered to give her a lift. She then got attracted to the man due to how humble he appeared despite the fact that his car showed that he was wealthy.

The pair agreed to date, and the woman fell in love with him more due to his modesty.

As characteristic of some women, she liked taking photos with the car and posting it on social media for friends to comment about.

It was one of the friends who tried to mock her by drawing her attention to the fact that she must be tickling herself and laughing.

He told her “that car is not Porsche Cayenne!”, but a Zotye SR9 which does not qualify as a luxury car as the unnamed woman wanted her friends to believe.

When she confronted the boyfriend for confirmation, the man ignorantly affirmed the claim by the woman’s friend, saying he had paid 1.2 million yuan ($180,000) for the car.

Realising how curious the woman was, the man explained: “Oh, this is just the old model. The one I bought is a new model. Of course, they don’t look the same. Why are you troubled by this?”

The woman was still skeptical and sought further clarification by asking: “Did you mean the new model of Zotye instead? Stop pretending. My friend had already told me the truth. Let’s us just break up.”

At this point, the man apparently got fed up with the questions which sought to blow his cover, so he accused the woman of always trying to show off.

“I show off?!” the woman asked.

“You a$$hole, it’s you who modified the car to make it look like a Porsche! How dare you say I am the one who always shows off! You are a disgusting man. I must have been blind to have ever loved you,” said the disappointed woman and that ended their relationship.

She later posted their conversation on Chinese social media platform called weibo, and it has gone viral.

It appears that the man had bought Zotye SR9, but later purchased Porsche Cayenne parts to modify it.