Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Student reportedly stabs hostel mate to death over girlfriend

Jealousy Student reportedly stabs hostel mate to death over girlfriend

Yusuf popularly known as Santa Claus on campus reportedly stabbed Sheriff in the neck and fled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A 33 year-old man believed to have stabbed to death, a 20 year-old college football player was later shot and killed by Oregon Police as he tried to attack them too play

A 33 year-old man believed to have stabbed to death, a 20 year-old college football player was later shot and killed by Oregon Police as he tried to attack them too

(AM News)

A 100 level student of Banking and Finance at Kogi State University, Ayingba Yusuf Jimoh has reportedly stabbed his hostel mate, Sheriff Ali Umar to death, over a girlfriend.

According to the Nation, the tragic incident happened when the two students started an argument over a girl, which led to a fight between them.

Despite the intervention of some people who separated them, the students continued to fight and Yusuf, whose nickname was given as Santa Claus, allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Sheriff in the neck.

Before hostel master could get to the scene, Yusuf had reportedly fled while Sherif was seen lying in the pool of his blood.

Kogi State University, Ayigba play

Kogi State University, Ayigba

(Financial Watch)

ALSO READ: Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wife

According to an eyewitness, Yusuf's younger brother, Lateef, who also stays in the same hostel has also fled following his brother's alleged crime.

The eyewitness said,  “We were all in our rooms when we suddenly overheard Sheriff and Yusuf raising their voices against each other. Some of us came out to know what was wrong. When we discovered their argument was over a girl, we told them to forget about it. Even the landlord came out and told them to stop arguing over the girl.

“We believed they would behave like adults and we left them, hoping they would not engage in the argument again. After we left, a fight suddenly broke out between the two of them. Before some of us could rush to the scene, Yusuf had stabbed Sherriff in the neck with a broken bottle and fled immediately.

“As a blogger, I wanted to take pictures of the scene but what I saw was beyond my explanation. I was frightened, seeing Sheriff in a pool of his own blood. When Lateef was called out of his room, he ran away immediately when he saw what his brother had done.”

Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

In June, a Nigerian teenager identified as Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola has been stabbed to death in a fight after a birthday party.

The ill-fated event took place at a community centre in east London.

According to The Sun, three teenagers have been arrested for the murder of the 15-year-old and have been taken to separate police stations for further questioning.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's 6-month-old sonbullet
2 Konji State Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wifebullet
3 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Higher Institutions List of State Universities in Nigeria
Tragedy Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU blames NUC over non-accreditation of Law and other courses
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ASUU asks Ajimobi and Aregbesola to resign if they can't solve LAUTECH crisis
Augustine Ubachukwu Nigeria to experience longest total lunar eclipse on Friday – scientist
Admiralty University of Nigeria Everything you need to know about the Naval Tertiary Institution
Moneywise 3 things you shouldn't do with your savings if you want to be rich
Campus Life How to prepare for your career while in university
 Israel Zakari Galadima Best candidate in 2018 UTME receives N5m cheque from Borno state Govt

Metro

Woman auctions her virginity for N103m
Highest Bidder Woman auctions her virginity for N103m
Man may lose his job after telling boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment"
One Leg Out Man may lose his job after telling boss he didn't give her a "d*ck appointment"
School Resumption Jumia, HP to provide 15 students with educational scholarships worth 3.7million
Married woman has sex with secret lover but dies afterwards
Away Match Married woman has sex with secret lover but dies afterwards