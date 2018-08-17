Yusuf popularly known as Santa Claus on campus reportedly stabbed Sheriff in the neck and fled.

news

A 100 level student of Banking and Finance at Kogi State University, Ayingba Yusuf Jimoh has reportedly stabbed his hostel mate, Sheriff Ali Umar to death, over a girlfriend.

According to the Nation, the tragic incident happened when the two students started an argument over a girl, which led to a fight between them.

Despite the intervention of some people who separated them, the students continued to fight and Yusuf, whose nickname was given as Santa Claus, allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed Sheriff in the neck.

Before hostel master could get to the scene, Yusuf had reportedly fled while Sherif was seen lying in the pool of his blood.

According to an eyewitness, Yusuf's younger brother, Lateef, who also stays in the same hostel has also fled following his brother's alleged crime.

The eyewitness said, “We were all in our rooms when we suddenly overheard Sheriff and Yusuf raising their voices against each other. Some of us came out to know what was wrong. When we discovered their argument was over a girl, we told them to forget about it. Even the landlord came out and told them to stop arguing over the girl.

“We believed they would behave like adults and we left them, hoping they would not engage in the argument again. After we left, a fight suddenly broke out between the two of them. Before some of us could rush to the scene, Yusuf had stabbed Sherriff in the neck with a broken bottle and fled immediately.

“As a blogger, I wanted to take pictures of the scene but what I saw was beyond my explanation. I was frightened, seeing Sheriff in a pool of his own blood. When Lateef was called out of his room, he ran away immediately when he saw what his brother had done.”

