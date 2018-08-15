Man sneaks into female ward to have sex with sick wife

news

A man sneaked into female ward in a hospital to have sex with his wife, who is on admission in the hospital.

In a report by iHarare News, the unusual incident occurred in the Masvingo Provincial Hospital in Masvingo province of Zimbabwe.

It was also reported that the culprit, a prominent restaurant owner, had argued his way with the nurses into the female ward on the pretence of seeing his sick wife.

The man reportedly went on to have sex with his wife on her sick bed in the female ward, which also had 10 other patients - all female.

Confirming the incident, the Medical Director of the hospital, Amadeus Shamu, said the other female patients, who were disturbed by the moans of the couple called the attention of the nurses who in turn invited a security guard that got the man out of the ward.

“It was around 3am that patients who were disturbed by the noise coming from the ecstatic couple reported to the nurses that there was sex in the ward. The nurses summoned a security guard who got the man out of the ward,” Shamu said.

I couldn't refuse my husband sex because he could beat me - Wife

Wife of the restaurant owner, who is at the centre of the scandal, has said she couldn't refuse the sexual demand from her husband despite being sick and on an hospital bed.

iHarare also reported that investigation revealed that the wife had told the nurses that her husband might beat her on her sick bed had she refused his advances.

“I could not refuse to have sex with him because I could have been beaten in the presence of patients because he is very violent,”

The wife also said her husband was abusive.