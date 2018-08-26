Pulse.ng logo
Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her

The pastor with the Jesus Way International Church, Nicholas Obeng Nyame, is said to be a secret lover of the priestess.

A pastor has reportedly impregnated a traditional priestess at Awia Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The two first came into contact months ago when the pastor gave her a lift home.

The pastor is said to have had multiple intimate times with her, resulting in a pregnancy.

But the pastor initially denied responsibility and reportedly asked the priestess to abort the baby.

The priestess is said to have placed a curse on him, after refusing his offer to terminate the pregnancy.

Fearing for his life, reports say the pastor told the leadership of his church of the development.

The church leadership intervened, asking the priestess to reverse the curse placed on pastor Nyame. The pastor has also accepted responsibility for the pregnancy.

In addition, the pastor also pledged to marry her after she's delivered as part of the intervention by the church leadership.

