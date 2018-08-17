"My husband wants to kill me with sex”-Woman runs to court for refuge

news

A court at Iseyin in Nigeria’s Oyo state on Wednesday saved the life of a woman from the life-threatening sex drive of her husband by granting her divorce application.

The mother of one identified only as Baliki resorted to the Grade “C” Customary Court for refuge, claiming “my husband wants to kill me with sex”.

Narrating her ordeal to the court, Baliki said: “My husband wants to kill me with sex, he demands it more than he does for food; he wants to have sex with me six times in a day before he gets satisfied.”

She explained that: “Arowolo goes to the farm very early in the morning and would not wait for me to bring his lunch.

“He will come home in the afternoon just to have sex twice before he goes back to the farm and would still make demands when he returns at night.

“Anytime I try to resist him, he will beat me till I surrender.

“I have decided to quit for the sake of my life, I don’t want to die now, my lord, please dissolve this marriage.’’

Surprisingly, her husband, Arowolo did not deny his wife’s claim. He said: “I have worked very hard to solve this problem of the incessant urge to no avail. The truth is that I can’t cope with life without sex, I can’t work, eat or play, sex is more important to me than anything else in life.

“I have been suffering since she packed out of our house about 10 days ago; I have not been going to work, I have begged her relatives to plead with her on my behalf.”

The court presided over by Adelodun Raheem dissolved the marriage, saying all efforts to settle the matter amicably out of court proved futile.

The court also placed their six-year-old son in the mother’s custody and ordered Arowolo to pay an amount of N2,500 to the court’s registrar on a weekly basis for the child’s upkeep.