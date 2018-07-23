Gospel singer impregnates his pastor’s wife, runs away with her

Pastor Alex Nduati from Kenya decided to host gospel singer, Dunco in his home out of benevolence when the singer was having issues with his relationship and was reportedly thrown out of his residence.
However, ungratefully, Dunco was taking undue advantage of his stay in his pastor’s house to establish a sexual relationship with his beautiful wife, which resulted in a pregnancy.
Tuko.co.ke further reported that both Dunco and the Maasai woman only known as Naserian have gone into hiding, and reportedly have one child together.
