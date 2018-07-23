Gospel singer impregnates his pastor’s wife, runs away with her

news

A Kenyan gospel singer popularly known as Dunco has reportedly ran away with his pastor’s wife after impregnating her, while living in the home of the man of God.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Pastor Alex Nduati decided to host Dunco in his home out of benevolence when the singer was having issues with his relationship and was reportedly thrown out of his residence.

However, ungratefully, Dunco was taking undue advantage of his stay in his pastor’s house to establish a sexual relationship with his beautiful wife, which resulted in a pregnancy.

Tuko.co.ke further reported that both Dunco and the Maasai woman only known as Naserian have gone into hiding, and reportedly have one child together.

It is not clear yet how the poor pastor and the children he had with his stolen wife are coping. Neither is it clear what could have compelled Naserian to have abandoned her husband and children for the gospel singer.