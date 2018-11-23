news

Funny reports have been emerging from Delta State University. Two of which are the cases of the girl who reported that gunmen collected her pants with the threat of death, another is the girl who was saved from the breath of death after a huge snake entered her room while she slept.

The most infamous story, however, is the case of 22-year-old Elozino Joshualia Ogege, a first-class Mass Communications student, found dead at Ekrejeta road in Abraka Community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State on November 18, 2018, after she was reported missing three days earlier — her tongue and breasts were cut off.

Today, Instablog9ja reports that suspects have been arrested in connection with her death. They are two reported yahoo boys and a security guard whom the Police suspect to be ritual killers.

ALSO READ: 3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead with tongue and breast missing

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa said, “Some of the major suspects connected to the crime had been arrested and currently assisting the police with their investigation.” Efforts are ongoing to arrest other actors in the crime.”

As Pulse reported for Ogege’s death, Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade Prince Kehinde-Taiga used the Daily Post to call for the redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa whom he says has been sleeping on duty while atrocities have continued raging.

ALSO READ: On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her

Taiga says, “The perpetrators must be brought to book without any form of compromise. The CP must wake up from his slumber because justice must be served.”

The sad case rumbles on.