Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

DELSU student found dead with tongue and breasts missing

3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead with tongue and breast missing

This infamy happened three days after she was declared missing.

  • Published:
DELSU student found dead with tongue and breasts missing play

Elozino Ogege, the deceased

(Wuzup Naija)

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported the death of a beautiful woman with vital organs missing, while a wailing child was beside her. Three days ago, “missing” posts and news surfaced across Twitter and Facebook that Delta State University student, Elozino Ogege could not be found.

 

Over the past 24 hours, news made the rounds that Elozino Ogege had been found by residents along Ekrejeta road in Abraka Community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State with her tongue and breasts missing.

According to Wuzup Naija, Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said, “The family of the girl is going through excruciating pain. They have not been informed.”

With the complaints of ritual killings, murder, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape, and other issues on the rise in that vicinity, students suspect Ogege might have been killed for ritual purposes.

ALSO READ: 2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside

Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade Prince Kehinde-Taiga used the Daily Post to call for the redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa whom he says has been sleeping on duty while atrocities have continued raging.

Taiga says, “The perpetrators must be brought to book without any form of compromise. The CP must wake up from his slumber because justice must be served.”

Investigations are still ongoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Man beats up best friend caught having sex with his fiancéebullet
2 2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on insidebullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside
ASUN Graduate slumps and dies moments after collecting NYSC call-up letter
5-yr-old boy gets a Benz from Politician for doing 4,105 push-ups
Idibala: The South African dance making Africans fall down like trees
Life In Naija - Meet the young female street boxer with an Olympic dream
Model cries after bad bum enlargement, tells ladies "Love yourself" as she battles for life (Video)
19-yr-old boy surprises his girlfriend with a benz, iWatch and iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday (Video)
23 OOU students, 12 others reportedly arrested for yahoo yahoo
Plastic surgery gone wrong: Bad nose job leaves lady with brain damage

Metro

2-yr-old found dead with 'organ' missing
2-yr-old found dead with 'organ' missing
5-yr-old does 4,105 push-ups in 2 hrs, gets politician's Benz
5-yr-old boy gets a Benz from Politician for doing 4,105 push-ups
Graduate slumps, dies after collecting NYSC call-up letter
ASUN Graduate slumps and dies moments after collecting NYSC call-up letter
Huawei’s academic partnerships aid development of digital economy
Telcos urged to enhance user experience and build ecosystem in video business
X
Advertisement