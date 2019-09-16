Artist: Banky W

Song Title: Better (Hope For Africa)

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 16, 2019

Label: EME

Producer: Krizbeatz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Nigerian singer and producer, Tekno who has been on the comeback trail released a conscious track titled, 'Better (Hope For Africa).'

Since then, Nigerian acts like Ice Prince and a few others have done covers for the song. Now, retired artist, Banky W has done his own cover for the song. He raps about his loss to Babajide Obanikoro, campaigns and blasts politicians on the cover.

You might remember that the singer former executive of EME ran for office during the last elections.

You can listen to the song below;