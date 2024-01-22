ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events

Adeayo Adebiyi

None appearance continues to be an issue plaguing live events in Nigerian music.

Every time Nigerian artists fail to appear at paid events, they ascribe this to different reasons such as logistics issues, poor security, or breach on the part of the promoter. However, these reasons often don't mitigate the promoters' loss nor does it compensate for the disappointment of the fans.

Here are 6 Nigerian music stars who have been accused of failing to show up for paid events.

In 2023, Davido was accused by Amaju Pinnick the organiser of the "Warri Again" event over his failure to show up for an event after being paid $100,000.

The issue led to a social media back and forth between the multi-award-winning artist and the former NFF President who threatened to sue Davido for 2.3 billion naira in damages.

Shallipopi was one of the breakout sensations of 2023 who had listeners in a chokehold through his party-starting hit songs.

Pulse Nigeria procured Shallipopi's services for its December 2023 Pulse Fiesta concert with thousands of fans showing up to see him perform.

To the utter disappointment of the organisers and the heartbreak of fans, Shallipopi failed to show up after unceremoniously canceling his appearance just days before the event.

Ghanaian fans were left disappointed after Nigerian megastar Wizkid failed to show up to his headline concert in December 2022.

The Grammy winner had confirmed his attendance hours before the event via a tweet but failed to show up to the 40,000-capacity Accra Stadium in Ghana.

Wizkid later tweeted that his absence was due to security and production issues and said a new date would be communicated.

Kizz Daniel was in the news in 2022 after a show promoter reported him to the police over his failure to appear at a concert in Tanzania.

In the rather comical details of the event, the show promoter claimed Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have access to his jewelry, a claim Kizz Daniel denied.

According to the Nigerian hitmaker, his luggage wasn't delivered by the airline hence he didn't have access to his clothes.

In 2023, Burna Boy surprisingly failed to appear at a concert in the Netherlands after canceling the event without prior reason.

The Grammy winner later took to his Instagram page to apologise to fans who turned out en masse to see him perform at the 39,000-capacity GelreDome in Arnhem.

The show was rescheduled for June 23rd, 2023, and interested fans were offered free transportation to the venue.

