Burna Boy apologises to Netherlands fans for cancelled concert, announces new date

The Afrobeats star has taken to his Instagram page to apologise to fans who turned out en-masse to see him perform at the 39,000-capacity GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands after he failed to turn up for the event after keeping fans waiting for hours.

According to the Grammy-winner, the show couldn't take place due to circumstances beyond the control of him and his team.

In light of this, Burna Boy has announced June 23rd as the new date for the show while also offering fans interested in attending free transportation to the event.

In the post on his Instagram story, Burna Boy stated that he was humbled by the love that fans have continued to show him and he was heartbroken that he couldn't show up for the concert knowing fully well the sacrifices his fans made to be there.

He then proceeded to offer different levels of free transportation to those who would be attending the concert on June 23, 2023.

Burna Boy's upcoming rescheduled concert in the Netherlands comes off the back of his historic performance at the UEFA champions league final in Istanbul, Turkey.