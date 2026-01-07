ID Cabasa Bridges Afrobeats History and Future in ‘Unfinished Business’

‘Unfinished Business’ documents ID Cabasa's key contributions to Afrobeats and also serves as a reminder that the ecosystem must appreciate its past to properly shape its future.

There are few people better suited to tell the story of Afrobeats than the iconic music producer, musician, and record label boss, ID Cabasa. To paint a proper image of the evolution of Nigerian music, the man who launched the careers of some of Nigeria’s biggest stars has crafted a project that captures his appreciation of history, continuity, and dynamism within the genre.

ID Cabasa calls his new album ‘Unfinished Business,’ and the title suggests he still has more to offer creatively, as displayed by the project’s excellent production. Across thirteen tracks, Cabasa displays expert A&R and curating skills by carefully assembling a fine line-up of stars to offer a modern take on some of the most ubiquitous songs in Afrobeats.

Reimagination is distinct from a remix, and this distinction is clear on this album. There is no attempt to copy the original works; rather, the guest stars draw inspiration from the classics to interpret them uniquely.

When one thinks of ID Cabasa, the partnership with 9ice Adigun Alapomeji immediately comes to mind, and it is the hits that defined their iconic partnership that shape this album. There are also moments of reunion, such as when his protegee Olamide Baddo combines with singer Ayanfe for an Amapiano fusion that captures Asake's soundscape-shaping influence. The talented producer and singer Pheelz also makes a guest appearance.

‘Bere Mi’ was one of the early hits from Cabasa’s Coded Tunes, featuring 9ice and rapper 2Phat. It is the record that kicks off the album, as T.I Blaze and hip hop star Zlatan combine to reimagine a pioneering hit in the Street Hop genre. 9ice’s ‘Photocopy’ is a moment of class and a declaration of status. Vector understands this perfectly, delivering suitable verses that straddle the famous hook.

ID Cabasa aims to tell the story of the evolution of Afrobeats through songs, and his vast catalogue provides sufficient material to properly execute this. The song ‘Make Them Talk’ by 2Shot and 9ice told the story of socio-cultural injustice in Nigeria during an era when conscious songs rose to hit status. On the reimagination, Magnito and Zoro capture the current state of the Nigerian nation, while the presence of the veteran Seriki is symbolic, as he rehashes the issues he rapped about two decades ago.

The balance of nostalgia and dynamism elevates the listening experience, as classic hooks are paired with quality verses and sterling production. This combination provides the album with its best moments, specifically a blazing run from tracks six to ten. On their exploration of 9ice's hit ‘Anytime,’ Bella Shmurda delivers a veteran’s verse, Ayo Maff excellently speaks to the pain of a new generation, and Ajebo Hustlers bring a vibrant blend of street melodies and colourful lyrics.

The experience peaks with the all-female cast on ‘Street Credibility,’ where Dunnie, Lade, Darko, and Liya take the form of a girl band to deliver a stunning moment that honours the 9ice and 2Baba classic while showcasing their individual talents.

The ID Cabasa-produced ‘Eni Duro’ was the song that introduced Olamide to the Nigerian mainstream and inspired a generation. This legacy continues with a line-up of rappers including Kabex, Jaido P, Candy Bleakz, and Islambo, who all deliver strong verses over a thumping Drill beat.

Afrobeats’ finest loverboys, Joeboy and Fireboy DML, belt infectious melodies on 'Olufunmi' alongside BOJ’s classy Fuji-inspired flows and Odumodublvck’s hypermasculine bars. This reimagination pushes boundaries and encourages listeners to experience the squeaky-clean Styl-Plus original from a fresh perspective.

Cabasa, who has always supported emerging talents, continues this trend by spotlighting rising stars Genie and Jaya on the reimagination of the Faze classic ‘Kpo Kpo Di Kpo,’ and on ‘Opumelero’ with rappers TROD, Kheengz, and Spydermanne.

On ‘Unfinished Business,’ ID Cabasa rolls out nostalgia while catering to contemporary sounds. The result is a polished project that delivers easily digestible records.

The album arrives at a time when many Afrobeats stars are drawing inspiration from the classics. In her sophomore album, Ayra Starr reimagined Wande Coal’s ‘You Bad.’ In 2025, Darkoo borrowed from P-Square’s ‘Gimme Dat,’ and Tems won a Grammywith her reimagining of Seyi Sodimu’s classic ‘Love Me Jeje.’ More recently, Davido and Omah Lay earned Grammy nominations for their hit single ‘With You,’ which sampled Bright Chimezie’s ‘Because of English.’

It’s becoming clearer that there’s an abundance of quality to be explored and inspiration to be found in Nigerian musical history if only we cherish our past even as we chart a course for an ambitious future.

This project is ID Cabasa's way of documenting his key contributions to Afrobeats. It serves as a reminder that the ecosystem must appreciate its past to properly shape its future.