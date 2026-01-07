Adekunle Gold Inaugurates Renovated National Theatre With Historic Performance

The historic performance at the National Theatre proves that Adekunle Gold is a defining artist of his generation who is expanding the global perception of Nigerian music while honouring its roots.

Adekunle Gold marked a historic milestone in Nigerian cultural history as the first artist to headline the newly renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (National Theatre), Lagos. He delivered a sold-out orchestral concert alongside the 55-man MUSON Orchestra and his band, The 79th Element.

Selling out within five days of the announcement, the concert was a testament to the cultural stature of Adekunle Gold and a powerful reintroduction of the National Theatre as a home for ambitious, world-class artistic expression.



The evening unfolded as a masterful fusion of heritage and innovation, redefining what is possible for live music performances in Nigeria.

Adekunle Gold performing at his landmark National Theatre Concert

Across the night, Adekunle Gold performed selections from his critically acclaimed album ‘Fuji,’ alongside defining works from his decade-long catalogue, all reimagined through sweeping orchestral arrangements, live instrumentation, and cinematic stage design.

Favourite songs were transformed into grand, emotive compositions that elevated the audience experience, blurring the lines between popular music, classical performance, and theatrical storytelling.

Adekunle Gold inaugurated the renovated National Theatre with a sold-out concert

Opening the National Theatre after its long-anticipated restoration places Adekunle Gold in direct lineage with the iconic artists who have shaped the venue’s legacy, while simultaneously ushering it into a new era. The performance represented a rare convergence of scale, symbolism, and sound, creating a moment never before witnessed on the Theatre’s stage.

Adekunle Gold received plaques for selling out the renovated National Theatre

Social media lit up throughout the night, with fans, critics, and industry figures describing the concert as generational and a turning point for Nigerian live music. Many hailed the show as proof that Nigerian artists can mount productions that rival the finest concert experiences anywhere in the world.

Adekunle Gold on stage with Yinka Ayefele and Adewale Ayuba

The Lagos performance follows the trailblazing orchestral debut of Adekunle Gold at the EFG London Jazz Festival on 23 November 2025, where he made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline an orchestral show at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

That sold-out performance closed the festival and saw him collaborate with the Guildhall Session Orchestra, earning critical acclaim for its rich, genre-defying reinterpretations of hits such as ‘Sade’ and ‘Many People.’



Adekunle Gold also gave fans surprise performances with an electrifying performance of his collaborations 'Only God Can Save Me' and 'High' with Davido. He was also joined on stage by Tungba music maestro Yinka Ayefele and Fuji Music icon Adewale Ayuba for a rendition of 'Many People'.

Adekunle Gold on stage with Davido

Together, the London and Lagos performances firmly establish Adekunle Gold as a defining artist of his generation. He continues to expand the global perception of Nigerian music while honouring its roots.



With this orchestral series, he has not only raised the bar for live performance but has also set a new benchmark for cultural ambition, artistic excellence, and global relevance.

