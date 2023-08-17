We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

So far, two housemates have been evicted, leaving 18 people competing for ₦120 million and other prizes.

Historically, social media numbers have had some effect on the show based on the voting system that allows the audience to weigh in on the fate of their favourites.

While this season has gotten major backlash over the new jury system, the data shows that the popularity of the housemates online still holds some sway on the show.

As a result, we take a look at the winning chances of the All Stars based on their following on Instagram:

Mercy (3.7M)

During her first time on the show, Mercy, popularly known as Lambo, won with 41.77% of the votes. Since then, she has only gotten bigger, raking in more followers online. She has almost 4 million followers on Instagram and 924.2K followers on Twitter. Based on the numbers alone, we predict that she is the most likely winner of this season.

Pulse Nigeria

Alex (3.3M)

In second place, we have Alex, the winner of this week's immunity, on the show. With her following and engagement online, she seems to be in a great place with the audience. It certainly doesn't hurt that she continues to keep her fans entertained with some drama on the show.

Cee-C (3.1M)

Cee-C comes in third as our most likely winner. So far, her followers appear to be coming through for her based on the votes. She stands out as a big personality on the show, which is always a great thing for reality TV. With her huge following and new alliances with Doyin and Ilebaye, she might just have what it takes to win this season.

Whitemoney (2M)

Like Mercy, Whitemoney is also a BBNaija winner. He continues to endear himself to the audience with his cooking and hustling spirit. His new alliance with Mercy could tip the scales in his favour and make him the winner of this season.

Ike (2.2M)

While Ike does stand a chance based on his large following, he doesn't seem to be doing well enough to get his followers to vote for him. He was in the bottom three last Sunday and only managed to gather 1.59% of the total votes.

The showstopper no one could have predicted

After an uneventful stay on the Level Up season, Ilebaye is doing things differently as she continues to steal attention every day and gather new fans in the process. She came in with less than 150k followers on Instagram but has now moved up to 269K and counting. So far, she continues to dominate discussions online with her kissing and antics.

