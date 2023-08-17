ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

Inemesit Udodiong

Do the numbers play a role in the show? Let's find out.

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

So far, two housemates have been evicted, leaving 18 people competing for ₦120 million and other prizes.

Historically, social media numbers have had some effect on the show based on the voting system that allows the audience to weigh in on the fate of their favourites.

While this season has gotten major backlash over the new jury system, the data shows that the popularity of the housemates online still holds some sway on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, we take a look at the winning chances of the All Stars based on their following on Instagram:

During her first time on the show, Mercy, popularly known as Lambo, won with 41.77% of the votes. Since then, she has only gotten bigger, raking in more followers online. She has almost 4 million followers on Instagram and 924.2K followers on Twitter. Based on the numbers alone, we predict that she is the most likely winner of this season.

Mercy becomes the first female Head of House for BBNaija All Stars edition. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Mercy becomes the first female Head of House for BBNaija All Stars edition. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In second place, we have Alex, the winner of this week's immunity, on the show. With her following and engagement online, she seems to be in a great place with the audience. It certainly doesn't hurt that she continues to keep her fans entertained with some drama on the show.

Cee-C comes in third as our most likely winner. So far, her followers appear to be coming through for her based on the votes. She stands out as a big personality on the show, which is always a great thing for reality TV. With her huge following and new alliances with Doyin and Ilebaye, she might just have what it takes to win this season.

Like Mercy, Whitemoney is also a BBNaija winner. He continues to endear himself to the audience with his cooking and hustling spirit. His new alliance with Mercy could tip the scales in his favour and make him the winner of this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ike does stand a chance based on his large following, he doesn't seem to be doing well enough to get his followers to vote for him. He was in the bottom three last Sunday and only managed to gather 1.59% of the total votes.

After an uneventful stay on the Level Up season, Ilebaye is doing things differently as she continues to steal attention every day and gather new fans in the process. She came in with less than 150k followers on Instagram but has now moved up to 269K and counting. So far, she continues to dominate discussions online with her kissing and antics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time will tell if the numbers online actually count when the winner is announced after the finale on October 1, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest 2023: Harmonising generations and rhythms

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest 2023: Harmonising generations and rhythms

Doyin isn't completely happy about Mercy's HOH win on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin isn't completely happy about Mercy's HOH win on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I turned sand into diamonds - Davido shows off new ₦577 million pendant

I turned sand into diamonds - Davido shows off new ₦577 million pendant

An examination of the top 10 beneficiaries of Amapiano in Afrobeats

An examination of the top 10 beneficiaries of Amapiano in Afrobeats

I started working at an early age to support my family - Ronke Ojo

I started working at an early age to support my family - Ronke Ojo

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin looks out for Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica]

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film