ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

She is the second housemate to be evicted on the show.

Uriel has been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Uriel has been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Recommended articles

Tonight August 13, 2023, the jury members were presented with two bottom housemates from the fan's votes to pick from.

Seyi and Uriel were the bottom two housemates for the night and the decision was a two-to-one vote that proved difficult for some of the Jury members.

Uriel was previously a See Gobe season housemate and was quite popular in both seasons for her dramatic diary seasons with Biggie. She was the second housemate to be evicted in the All Stars season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uriel's eviction shocked the rest of the All Stars housemates, even though she expressed that she felt it.

Here are the jury members for tonight's eviction show:

Teddy A was announced as the first jury, he was a housemate on Double Wahala Season Three of the show and was evicted on the 66 days of the season. He is now married to Bam Bam an ex-housemate from the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana was the second Jury announced and she was a housemate of the Level Up Season Seven of the show.

Laycon was the third and final jury announced. He was the winner of the Lockdown Season Five of the show and won a grand prize of ₦85 million.

The show is down to 19 housemates competing for the grand prize of ₦120milion on the BBNaija All Stars show.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

6 artists leading the Afrobeats to the World charge

6 artists leading the Afrobeats to the World charge

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica]

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Doyin looks out for Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'