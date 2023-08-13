Uriel gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Tonight August 13, 2023, the jury members were presented with two bottom housemates from the fan's votes to pick from.

Seyi and Uriel were the bottom two housemates for the night and the decision was a two-to-one vote that proved difficult for some of the Jury members.

Uriel was previously a See Gobe season housemate and was quite popular in both seasons for her dramatic diary seasons with Biggie. She was the second housemate to be evicted in the All Stars season.

Uriel's eviction shocked the rest of the All Stars housemates, even though she expressed that she felt it.

Here are the jury members for tonight's eviction show:

Teddy A

Teddy A was announced as the first jury, he was a housemate on Double Wahala Season Three of the show and was evicted on the 66 days of the season. He is now married to Bam Bam an ex-housemate from the season.

Diana

Diana was the second Jury announced and she was a housemate of the Level Up Season Seven of the show.

Laycon

Laycon was the third and final jury announced. He was the winner of the Lockdown Season Five of the show and won a grand prize of ₦85 million.