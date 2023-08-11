Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Opening up to her fellow housemate in the garden, she revealed Cross and Whitemoney's plans to ensure other housemates ignore Cee-C in the house.

Adding that she told them that she wouldn't do so, Doyin said, "That's why I came to meet you, I knew you didn't know. There are literally people going around saying, everyone alienates Cee-C. No one should talk to her except it is a task".

Cee-C didn't seem surprised by the news, stating that she has made up her mind not to feel anything in the house. She went on to say that Whitemoney is only following Cross' moves and that their plans would definitely backfire on them based on her experiences in her previous season.

In her words, "He is going to leave the house. When you conspire, people are watching the show and they are human beings. Someone has done this before and went from being a possible winner. When I came out and that was the reason people were saying they stopped liking him, in this life don't treat anyone bad".

Cee-C and Doyin's friendship seems to be waxing strong with them looking out for each other even when the other person is not there. They now make it a habit to relay what was said about the other person by fellow housemates.

They seem to be building some level of trust following the fight with Ilebaye, but the house seems to have placed a target on their backs.

