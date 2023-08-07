ADVERTISEMENT
Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Would her predictions be spot on? let's see.

Tacha wore a $20,000 (9.2 million naira) dress {Instagram/tacha}
Speaking on the latest episode of her show No Tacha no All Stars on her Youtube channel, she outlined the members of the ongoing show then made her predictions.

The Pepper Dem star listed Ceec, Alex, Cross, Angel, and Mercy as her top picks for the show. In her words, "I have to name my top five. Who will be in my top five? I’m trying to not be wrong. I’m trying to be right. Definitely, CeeC will be in my top five. I’m seeing Alex in that top five. Alex, you’ve to play your game, and you’ve to play good. I’m seeing Cross in that top five. I’m seeing Angel in that top five, and I’m seeing Mercy in that top five."

She stepped into the limelight as a member of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Tacha described the current housemates as a great lineup adding that there would definitely be drama in store for the viewers because they aren't boring. She also defended her stance about having more women then men on her list, noting that the women are strong contenders.

“I mean, don’t blame me if I’m listing four females in that top five, because the girls in that house are really strong. So, don’t be surprised if it’s four girls and just one man standing in the top five,” she said.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition [MultiChoice]
The highly anticipated show features former housemates returning to the house for a second run and a chance to win ₦120 million and other prizes. The first eviction show aired on Sunday, August 6, 2023, and Princess was the first housemate to be sent home.

Concluding her episode, Tacha told her subscribers to anticipate her next episode as she would be predicting the winner of the All Star season.

See her video below:

