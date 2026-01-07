From Jujutsu Kaisen to Frieren: The 9 Most Anticipated Anime of January 2026

New year, new anime. Here’s a beginner-friendly guide to the biggest anime series and films arriving in January 2026, from action-packed hits to emotional favourites.

With every new year comes the countdown to the release dates of several highly anticipated anime series and films. January 2026 is already packed with major returns, fresh adaptations, and visually striking new stories for longtime anime fans or someone who’s just starting to dip their toes into the genre.

From supernatural battles and emotional fantasy journeys to dark industry dramas and psychological thrillers, here’s a beginner-friendly breakdown of the anime arriving this January, what their stories are about, and what to expect from each new release.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game — January 8

Jujutsu Kaisen takes place in a world where negative human emotions like fear, anger, and grief give birth to powerful monsters known as Curses. A group of specially trained fighters called Jujutsu Sorcerers exists to stop them.

At the centre of the story is Yuji Itadori, a teenager who becomes cursed himself after swallowing a powerful cursed object. Instead of being executed, he’s forced to fight monsters while carrying the weight of a dangerous entity inside him.

The Culling Game arc marks a turning point. After a devastating disaster that leaves thousands dead, a mysterious villain launches a deadly game across Japan. Ordinary people suddenly gain supernatural powers and are forced into violent battles where killing others is the only way to survive. Yuji and his allies must enter this game not to win, but to stop it.

What to expect:

This season is darker, more intense, and far more morally complex. Expect strategic battles, new characters with strange abilities, and emotional pressure that constantly tests the characters’ beliefs. It’s less about heroics and more about survival, consequences, and impossible choices.

2. Chained Soldier Season 2

In Chained Soldier, the world is under threat from monsters that emerge from mysterious portals. Only women can gain special powers by consuming magical fruit, placing them in charge of protecting humanity. Men, on the other hand, are powerless except for Yuuki, a boy who gains a unique ability that allows him to fight when he is “chained” to a powerful female commander.

Season 1 focused heavily on action and power dynamics, but Season 2 begins to explore what this strange system actually means for society and identity.

What to expect:

Season 2 promises more world-building, stronger enemies, and deeper character relationships. While the series is known for its provocative elements, the upcoming episodes are expected to focus more on plot progression, emotional tension, and Yuuki’s struggle to define himself in a world where power is never equal.

3. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 — January 16

Frieren begins after the great battle has already been won. The Demon King is defeated, the heroes celebrate, and life moves on. But Frieren, an elf mage who ages very slowly, realises that while decades pass for humans, they are barely moments for her.

As her former companions grow old and die, Frieren sets out on a journey to understand what human life and human emotions truly mean.

What to expect:

Season 2 continues this quiet, emotional journey. Expect slow pacing, beautiful scenery, gentle magic, and stories that focus on memory, regret, and connection rather than big battles.

4. Hell’s Paradise Season 2 — January 11

Set in feudal Japan, Hell’s Paradise follows Gabimaru, a feared assassin sentenced to death. His only chance at freedom is to travel to a mysterious island rumoured to hold the secret to immortality. The problem is that everyone sent there either dies or becomes something unrecognisable.

The island is filled with monstrous creatures, deadly plants, and beings that blur the line between gods and demons. Season 1 revealed that the true horror lies not just in the island, but in what it does to the human soul.

What to expect:

Season 2 leans further into horror, philosophy, and survival. Characters are forced to confront their past sins, their fear of death, and what they’re willing to sacrifice to live. Expect brutal action, unsettling imagery, and emotional turning points.

5. Trigun Stargaze — January 10

Trigun Stargaze is a sci-fi western set on a harsh desert planet where resources are scarce, and survival is never guaranteed. The story follows Vash the Stampede, a legendary outlaw blamed for massive destruction despite being a deeply compassionate pacifist who refuses to kill. His ideals are constantly tested in a world that believes violence is the only solution.

What to expect:

This new instalment expands on the Trigun universe with modern animation and deeper emotional storytelling. Expect stylish gunfights, philosophical debates about violence, and a closer look at what it truly means to remain kind in a cruel world.

6. Fire Force Season 3, Cour 2

In Fire Force, people across the world randomly burst into flames and turn into violent beings known as Infernals. Special fire-wielding teams exist to put them to rest and uncover the truth behind the phenomenon. The story follows Shinra, a firefighter with flame-powered feet, as he searches for answers about his past and the origins of this terrifying curse.

What to expect:

Cour 2 continues the march towards the series’ climax. Expect to see explosive battles, major revelations, and a darker tone as secrets about religion, power, and control come to light.

7. [Oshi No Ko] Season 3 — January 14

[Oshi No Ko] pulls back the curtain on the entertainment industry, like idols, actors, reality TV, and exposes its darker side. After a shocking tragedy involving their idol mother, siblings Aqua and Ruby enter the industry themselves, each for very different reasons. Aqua seeks revenge, while Ruby chases stardom.

What to expect:

Season 3 dives deeper into manipulation, fame, and emotional exploitation. Expect sharp social commentary, intense drama, and uncomfortable truths about what success really costs.

8. Dark Moon: The Blood Altar — January 9

Based on a popular webtoon, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is a supernatural romance set in a world where vampires and werewolves exist in secret. The story follows a human girl who becomes entangled in a centuries-old conflict between powerful supernatural clans. As ancient grudges resurface, forbidden relationships threaten to destabilise the fragile balance between worlds.

What to expect:

Expect to see gothic visuals, emotional tension, and a blend of romance and danger. It’s dramatic, moody,, and ideal for viewers who enjoy fantasy with strong character relationships.

9. Dead Account — January 10

Dead Account explores the dark side of the internet. In this world, lingering emotions from abandoned or deleted online accounts manifest as dangerous supernatural entities. A special group exists to hunt these digital ghosts before they harm the living.

The story centres on a boy drawn into this hidden system, forcing him to confront the emotional weight people leave behind online.

What to expect:

Expect psychological horror, modern themes, and eerie storytelling. It’s a fresh concept that blends technology with the supernatural, making it especially relatable in today’s digital age.