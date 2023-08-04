'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners

This edition features former housemates returning to the house for a second run and a chance to win ₦120 million and other prizes.

As a result, they each bring already established fan bases. The latest addition of the 'Pardon Me' nomination and an eviction jury of four former housemates who will decide who goes home among the bottom three or four at the end of each eviction cycle makes things even more interesting.

With the first eviction show upon us this weekend, Showmax has done a poll to see how BBNaija fans are likely to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,500 fans weighed in, and the results were interesting. As expected, Mercy, a previous winner, led the pack with 29.3 percent, followed by Cee-C and Alex with 27 percent and 20.7 percent.

Surprisingly, Ilebaye pulled in a lot of votes, coming in fourth place with 6.2 percent, right ahead of Adekunle, who got 5.2 percent.

Despite being in the top spots during their seasons, Angel, Pere, Neo, Cross, and Frodd failed to impress. Angel secured only 3.5 percent, while Pere and Soma had 1.7 percent each.

Uriel garnered only 1.1 percent while Cross had 0.9 percent. Ike and Doyin had 0.6 percent each. Whitemoney's results were the most shocking of all, with the former winner securing a miserly 0.5 percent along with Neo, Venita, and Frodd.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these results, it's going to be interesting to see the first housemates to get evicted this weekend. As the show continues, it's up to their fans to take advantage of the voting option to keep them in the game.