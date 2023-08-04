ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners

Inemesit Udodiong

Despite winning his season, Whitemoney got some of the fewest votes.

'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners [Instagram/bigbronaija]
'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Recommended articles

This edition features former housemates returning to the house for a second run and a chance to win ₦120 million and other prizes.

As a result, they each bring already established fan bases. The latest addition of the 'Pardon Me' nomination and an eviction jury of four former housemates who will decide who goes home among the bottom three or four at the end of each eviction cycle makes things even more interesting.

With the first eviction show upon us this weekend, Showmax has done a poll to see how BBNaija fans are likely to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,500 fans weighed in, and the results were interesting. As expected, Mercy, a previous winner, led the pack with 29.3 percent, followed by Cee-C and Alex with 27 percent and 20.7 percent.

Surprisingly, Ilebaye pulled in a lot of votes, coming in fourth place with 6.2 percent, right ahead of Adekunle, who got 5.2 percent.

Despite being in the top spots during their seasons, Angel, Pere, Neo, Cross, and Frodd failed to impress. Angel secured only 3.5 percent, while Pere and Soma had 1.7 percent each.

Uriel garnered only 1.1 percent while Cross had 0.9 percent. Ike and Doyin had 0.6 percent each. Whitemoney's results were the most shocking of all, with the former winner securing a miserly 0.5 percent along with Neo, Venita, and Frodd.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these results, it's going to be interesting to see the first housemates to get evicted this weekend. As the show continues, it's up to their fans to take advantage of the voting option to keep them in the game.

Watch the Live Eviction show every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family, and Showmax. You can also catch up with your favourite All-Star housemates on the DStv app or Showmax.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

'Age of Magic' by Ben Okri receives Netherlands film funding

'Age of Magic' by Ben Okri receives Netherlands film funding

'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners

'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners

US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition

US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

Is Dancehall the answer to Afrobeats' search for a new sonic direction?

Is Dancehall the answer to Afrobeats' search for a new sonic direction?

Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show [Instagram/ebuka]

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show