Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

The newly unveiled poster prominently features seven characters - 'Najite Dede, Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Jacobs, and Funlola Aofiyebi.

Dede is seen in a wheelchair in the second official poster. Keppy Ekpenyong, Gbubemi Ejeye, Anee Icha, Taye Arimoro, and Tobi Daniels make up the rest of the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

First off Anthill Studios' 2023 slate, the upcoming project has been described as a dreamy romance drama and film noir, a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white.

While little is known about the film's plot, Akinmolayan and Dolapo Adigun are reportedly credited as the writers with Victoria Akunjobi attached as the producer and Barny Emordi as director of photography.

The House of Secrets premieres exclusively on Prime Video on June 30, 2023.