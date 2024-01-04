ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerians splurge heavily on local cinema content on New Year's weekend

Faith Oloruntoyin

A Tribe Called Judah retained its spot as Nigeria's most-watched cinematic title.

'A Tribe Called Judah', 'Makaika' and 'Ada Omo Daddy' were audience favourites this holiday [Instagram/FilmOne]
'A Tribe Called Judah', 'Makaika' and 'Ada Omo Daddy' were audience favourites this holiday [Instagram/FilmOne]

Recommended articles

The feature, which has catapulted Akindele to new heights of box office success, grossed ₦172.2 million between December 29-31, 2023, a 58% increase from the previous week's record. It closed the year with a total of ₦854,284,939 making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title ever.

Next on the chart in second place is Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom with a weekend gross of ₦67 million, an 11% drop from its previous records. This record shows that the Nigerian audience wasn't only streaming out in numbers for local titles, but also to view Warner Bros' latest title which wrapped up with a total of ₦309,140,988.

ADVERTISEMENT

In third place is Malaika by Toyin Abraham with a weekend gross of ₦38.5 million and a total of ₦160,995,869. The holiday release is also expected to make an international debut in the United Kingdom on Friday, January 5, 2023.

Following closely is Mercy Aigbe's first cinematic project Ada Omo Daddy with a three-day gross of 21 million and a final total of ₦133,663,236. Indigenous language title Afamefuna came in eighth, with a total of ₦51,764,600 million.

Comedy feature Sabinus came in ninth with ₦6,921,601 million and in 10th place is Traffick with a final gross of ₦1,427,500 million.

For the final three, Ogeere on the 12th spot on the chart with a total of ₦1,787,000 million, Osato featuring Big Brother Naija alumnus Phyna with ₦14,638,400 million locked in the 17th position and lastly, Bank Alert by Okey Bakassi on the 18th with a total of ₦23,198,850 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the full chart below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Albums from Burna Boy, Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade make Rolling Stone's all-time list

Albums from Burna Boy, Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade make Rolling Stone's all-time list

I saw you in my dream - Yul Edochie remembers late son on his 17th birthday

I saw you in my dream - Yul Edochie remembers late son on his 17th birthday

Nigerians splurge heavily on local cinema content on New Year's weekend

Nigerians splurge heavily on local cinema content on New Year's weekend

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'A Tribe Called Judah' keeps setting new records in just two weeks [Instagram/funkeakindelejenifa]

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

'Last Call' by Shola Thompson is ready for its official release

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Misan Harriman [British Vogue]

British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah proportional picture of the cast [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time