Nigerians splurge heavily on local cinema content on New Year's weekend

The feature, which has catapulted Akindele to new heights of box office success, grossed ₦172.2 million between December 29-31, 2023, a 58% increase from the previous week's record. It closed the year with a total of ₦854,284,939 making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title ever.

Next on the chart in second place is Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom with a weekend gross of ₦67 million, an 11% drop from its previous records. This record shows that the Nigerian audience wasn't only streaming out in numbers for local titles, but also to view Warner Bros' latest title which wrapped up with a total of ₦309,140,988.

In third place is Malaika by Toyin Abraham with a weekend gross of ₦38.5 million and a total of ₦160,995,869. The holiday release is also expected to make an international debut in the United Kingdom on Friday, January 5, 2023.

Following closely is Mercy Aigbe's first cinematic project Ada Omo Daddy with a three-day gross of 21 million and a final total of ₦133,663,236. Indigenous language title Afamefuna came in eighth, with a total of ₦51,764,600 million.

Comedy feature Sabinus came in ninth with ₦6,921,601 million and in 10th place is Traffick with a final gross of ₦1,427,500 million.

For the final three, Ogeere on the 12th spot on the chart with a total of ₦1,787,000 million, Osato featuring Big Brother Naija alumnus Phyna with ₦14,638,400 million locked in the 17th position and lastly, Bank Alert by Okey Bakassi on the 18th with a total of ₦23,198,850 million.

