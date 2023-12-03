ADVERTISEMENT
Phyna wins best actress at Edo State International Film Festival; full winners list

Temi Iwalaiye

Edo State International Film Festival unveils winners.

Phyna wins best actress at Edo Film festival [thenation]

Head juror Victor Okhai beamed as he announced they'd received a record-breaking 3,000 entries from 196 countries, solidifying the festival's position as a true melting pot of cinematic excellence.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Best editing: The Book of Mountains

Best sound: Obito

Best makeup: Sleeping dogs

Best screenplay: Obito

Best costume: Ek Bhagavad ek Gita

Best Cinematography + gift of a new Sony camera : Ek Bhagavad ek Gita

Best documentary + $5,000 cash prize: I will never leave you

Best male actor: Jinmi Ahmed in The Delectable Azeezah Samson

Best female actress - Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor in Osato

Best director - Obito

Best international film - Obito

Best international short film + $5,000 cash prize: Edeleyo

Best feature film + $10,000 cash prize: Ifediche

Sam Loco Efe was honored posthumously.

