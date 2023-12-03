Phyna wins best actress at Edo State International Film Festival; full winners list
Head juror Victor Okhai beamed as he announced they'd received a record-breaking 3,000 entries from 196 countries, solidifying the festival's position as a true melting pot of cinematic excellence.
Here’s a list of the winners:
Best editing: The Book of Mountains
Best sound: Obito
Best makeup: Sleeping dogs
Best screenplay: Obito
Best costume: Ek Bhagavad ek Gita
Best Cinematography + gift of a new Sony camera : Ek Bhagavad ek Gita
Best documentary + $5,000 cash prize: I will never leave you
Best male actor: Jinmi Ahmed in The Delectable Azeezah Samson
Best female actress - Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor in Osato
Best director - Obito
Best international film - Obito
Best international short film + $5,000 cash prize: Edeleyo
Best feature film + $10,000 cash prize: Ifediche
Sam Loco Efe was honored posthumously.
