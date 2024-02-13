Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Coker, who directed an episode of the animated series Kizazi Moto has garnered three nominations at the 2024 Annie Award for Best FX, Best Character Animation, and Best Direction.

According to the post, the nomination isn't just an impact for one but for the Nigerian entertainment industry as a whole. Especially with the fact that Coker is the first Nigerian to be nominated since the awards ceremony began 50 years ago.

"His historic feat as the first Nigerian to receive nominations at the Annie Awards, and as the first African to secure three nominations, is truly groundbreaking. This monumental moment not only marks a proud milestone for Nigerian animation but also shines a spotlight on the remarkable talent within the sector," the ministry said.

The Moremi-inspired sci-fi animation is the fifth episode of the 10-part series. It tells the story of a lonely spirit boy, Luo, trapped in a spirit realm where he is plagued by terrifying giants. He is rescued by Moremi (voiced by Nigerian actress Kehinde Bankole), a particle physicist from Nigeria, who helps him connect with lost memories.

Moremi had its first Nigerian appearance at the Zuma Festival in Abuja on December 4, 2023, and then a premiere at the Filmhouse Landmark Cinemas, Lagos on December 6, 2023, in collaboration with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).