Animation filmmaker Shofela Coker has received 3 Annie Awards nominations

The illustrative art director has been nominated for the Yoruba-inspired sci-fi animation Moremi, which is the fifth episode of the 10-part Kizazi Moto series from Disney Plus.

The nominations include Best Direction, Best Character Animation, and Best FX TV/Media category. Winners will be announced at the awards night, which will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Los Angeles.

The Disney original was created by animators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt, and it tells a wildly adventurous and unique tale on Africa, with themes that are centred on technological advancement, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

Co-written by Vanessa Kanu, the Moremi episode tells the story of a lonely spirit boy, Luo, trapped in a spirit realm where he is plagued by terrifying giants. He is rescued by Moremi (voiced by Nigerian actress Kehinde Bankole), a particle physicist from Nigeria, who helps him connect with lost memories.

Moremi had its first Nigerian appearance at the Zuma Festival in Abuja on December 4, 2023, and then a premiere at the Filmhouse Landmark Cinemas, Lagos on December 6, 2023, in collaboration with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).