ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Animation filmmaker Shofela Coker has received 3 Annie Awards nominations

Faith Oloruntoyin

Winners will be announced on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Shofela Coker has been nominated for his animation work in 'Moremi' [Shockng]
Shofela Coker has been nominated for his animation work in 'Moremi' [Shockng]

Recommended articles

The illustrative art director has been nominated for the Yoruba-inspired sci-fi animation Moremi, which is the fifth episode of the 10-part Kizazi Moto series from Disney Plus.

The nominations include Best Direction, Best Character Animation, and Best FX TV/Media category. Winners will be announced at the awards night, which will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Los Angeles.

Shofela Coker talks to Pulse about 'Moremi' [Findingubuntufilm/Shofcoker]
Shofela Coker talks to Pulse about 'Moremi' [Findingubuntufilm/Shofcoker] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Disney original was created by animators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt, and it tells a wildly adventurous and unique tale on Africa, with themes that are centred on technological advancement, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

Co-written by Vanessa Kanu, the Moremi episode tells the story of a lonely spirit boy, Luo, trapped in a spirit realm where he is plagued by terrifying giants. He is rescued by Moremi (voiced by Nigerian actress Kehinde Bankole), a particle physicist from Nigeria, who helps him connect with lost memories.

Kizazi Moto' has been nominated for the 51st Annie Awards [Instagram/shofcoker]
Kizazi Moto' has been nominated for the 51st Annie Awards [Instagram/shofcoker] Pulse Nigeria

Moremi had its first Nigerian appearance at the Zuma Festival in Abuja on December 4, 2023, and then a premiere at the Filmhouse Landmark Cinemas, Lagos on December 6, 2023, in collaboration with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire was also nominated in the Children and Youth category for the international Rose d’Or award held on November 27, 2023, at the King's Palace in London

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Animation filmmaker Shofela Coker has received 3 Annie Awards nominations

Animation filmmaker Shofela Coker has received 3 Annie Awards nominations

Actor Kunle Remi and wife Tiwi release vintage themed pre-wedding photos

Actor Kunle Remi and wife Tiwi release vintage themed pre-wedding photos

Latest trailer reveals more chaos in season 7 of 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

Latest trailer reveals more chaos in season 7 of 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

British-Nigerian star Samm Henshaw is bringing his talent to Afrobeats

British-Nigerian star Samm Henshaw is bringing his talent to Afrobeats

Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London

Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024

Qing Madi, YKB, Guchi among Spotify's artist to watch out for in 2024

I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nkem Owoh in ObaraM musical [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack Hollywood movie

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 drops this January [Instagram/Shockng]

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 to premiere this January

Toyin Abraham claims she spent about ₦500 million on Malaika [TAFP]

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'