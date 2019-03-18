The reunion session, Pulse was reliably informed, will kick off on Monday, February 18, 2019, at exactly 9 PM.

The BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion will run for two weeks(14 days) before ending on March 31, 2019.

Organisers of BBNaija, Multichoice Nigeria, also announced that selections for fan’s favourite personality open from March 21, 2019, to March 31, 2019.

The BBNaija season three tagged ‘Double Wahala’ was one of the editions characterised with so much drama, love, and tactics. Double Wahala which means double trouble emerged from the pairing of the housemates by Big Brother.

From Cee-c and Tobi’s on and off relationship to fights between Alex, Cee-c, Anto and Lolu’s casual relationship, Miracle and Nina’s love story, and other housemates. The edition was won by Miracle Igbokwe.