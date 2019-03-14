Ahead of the opening of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, organisers have announced plans to hold a reunion for Cee-c, Tobi, Ifu Ennada, Alex and other housemates of season three.

Multichoice Nigeria made the announcement after it opened the dedicated channel of the reality TV show a few weeks back.

The short clip from the upcoming reunion, Ifu Ennada is seen in a rage while Alex tries to calm her down and a security aide takes charge. The ex-housemate seem to be angry with the host for three editions, Ebuka Obi-Ochendo.

The BBNaija season three tagged ‘Double Wahala’ was one of the editions characterised with so much drama, love, and tactics. Double Wahala which means double trouble emerged from the pairing of the housemates by Big Brother.

From Cee-c and Tobi’s on and off relationship to fights between Alex, Cee-c, Anto and Lolu’s casual relationship, Miracle and Nina’s love story, and other housemates. The edition was won by Miracle Igbokwe.

Meanwhile, for the 2019 Big Brother Naija, a new twist in the reality TV show has seen fans voting in one housemate.