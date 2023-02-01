'BBTitans' adds new twist with first paired diary sessions

However, only the pairs up for possible eviction on Sunday were sent in to chat with biggie.

In there, they discussed the Head of House challenge, the new Heads of House reign, and nominations.

Each pair had to guess who nominated them. Here are their interesting answers:

Thabana

While it feels scary for Thabang, Nana's partner, to be up for eviction for the first time. Nana is taking it well and believes Yelisa possibly nominated them because of Thabang's relationship with Khosi and his recent misunderstanding with Nelisa.

Maya

The Maya pair feel like they 'were thrown under the bus' as they were not initially nominated. However, due to the Heads of house, who used their veto power to save Yelisa, Maya now faces eviction woes. Marvin said he felt hurt and betrayed as he believed he shared a special bond with the HoHs, especially Kanaga Jr.

Jaykay

Jaypee and Lukay think most pairs nominated them because they are the closest pair, and most housemates see them as a threat. Lukay also mentioned Yelisa, as they are the only pair with whom they don't share a close bond.

Khosicle

Like Jaykay, the Khosicle pair believe that many pairs nominated them as they always make it to the top three in the Head of House games. However, if Khosi had to mention three pairs, she believes Jenni Li, Juiovla, and Juvone nominated them.

Blaqleng

Last week's Heads of House, Blaqleng, mentioned Juiovla as the first pair they think nominated them because they put them up the previous week. Additionally, they said Juvone because of their friendship with Juiovla, Nelisa, and Maya because Marvin could not look at Blaqboi after he walked out of the diary room.