ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

Babatunde Lawal

The first eviction show on BBTitans has seen the Santheo duo leave the house.

Santheo
Santheo

Big Brother Titans' housemates Sandra and Theo Traw have been booted off the Ziyakhala Wahala edition of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Following the eviction show that took place today, January 29, the two housemates were told to leave Biggie's house immediately.

Recall that earlier in the week, Big Brother introduced a twist to the show when he announced that the housemates would be paired up for the rest of the show; hence, if they win, they win together, and if they get evicted, they bid the show goodbye together.

The housemates up for eviction were:

  1. Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla)
  2. Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa)
  3. Justin, Yvonne (Juvone).
  4. Sandra, Theo Traw (Santheo)

Speaking about how he felt about the eviction with co-host Lawrence Maleka, the ex-housemate, Theo expressed that he felt bad about leaving and wished that he could stay longer.

Sandra also said she doesn't feel good about being evicted, but the show has to go on. She also said she felt like her presence threatened some of the other female housemates, like Khosi and Nellisa.

It is sadly the end of the road for this duo, but we are certain we will be hearing from them.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police Spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka

Police Spokesman claims Iyanya can be arrested after shoving fan in Awka

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

King Perryy drops new single, 'On God'

King Perryy drops new single, 'On God'

'All Na Vibes': Taiwo Egunjobi's young-adult drama frustrates more than it excites [Pulse Review]

'All Na Vibes': Taiwo Egunjobi's young-adult drama frustrates more than it excites [Pulse Review]

M.I brings Vector, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz to Festival in Jos

M.I brings Vector, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz to Festival in Jos

Future Sounds Vol.40 featuring Timi Dre, John Dreyz, Triipy, D Yong, Marvy and more

Future Sounds Vol.40 featuring Timi Dre, John Dreyz, Triipy, D Yong, Marvy and more

Actor IK Ogbonna's mum passes away

Actor IK Ogbonna's mum passes away

'BBTitans': Yemi and Miracle almost exchange blows over Khosi's matter

'BBTitans': Yemi and Miracle almost exchange blows over Khosi's matter

'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers