'BBTitans': Kanaga and Blue Aiva are the new Heads of House

Following the first eviction of the 'Big Brother Titans' Ziyakhala Wahala edition, the third week kicks off with new heads of house.
Week three is off to a good start in biggie's house.
After winning the third Head of House challenge, Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva are the second pair to sit on the throne.
As winners and heads, the pair dubbed KanaIva have immunity from this week's eviction and have the power to save people from eviction. They chose to save Yelisa.
They also get to extra privileges like sitting on the throne-like HoH chair, getting information directly from Big Brother and reading out daily task to the other housemates.
With this two as heads, Yelisa - Yemi Cregx and Nelisa are the tails for the second week in a row. This means they will do the dishes and also wear costumes provided by Big Brother.
