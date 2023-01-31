'BBTitans': Kanaga and Blue Aiva are the new Heads of House

After winning the third Head of House challenge, Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva are the second pair to sit on the throne.

As winners and heads, the pair dubbed KanaIva have immunity from this week's eviction and have the power to save people from eviction. They chose to save Yelisa.

They also get to extra privileges like sitting on the throne-like HoH chair, getting information directly from Big Brother and reading out daily task to the other housemates.