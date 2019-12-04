Three months after BBNaija 2019, ex-housemate, Diane Yashim has featured music star, Iyanya in her debut drama.

Diane announced her debut into Nollywood with the new drama entitled ‘The Therapist’.

The reality star also featured Kenyan actress, Lynn Nardia Bentley, in the film, which is directed by Evans Edeha.

Pulse also gathered that the production is produced and executive produced by Diane Yashim.

Diane kisses Iyanya passionately on the set of her first drama, 'The Therapist'.[Instagram/diane.russet]

Diane joins other ex-housemates of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem who have landed movie roles shortly after their exit from the reality show.

Earlier in the year, fellow ex-housemate, Sir Dee was spotted on the set of Samuel Olatunji’s ‘Dear Affy’ filming with Teni and Odunlade Adekola.

While in the BBNaija house, Diane had expressed her interest to join the Nigerian film industry when movie star and producer, Funke Akindele-Bello visited the house.

Akindele-Bello even offered to give Diane a role in her popular TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ on live TV. The Jenifa star went on to officially offer Diane a role in the TV series after she was evicted from the reality show on September 30, 2019.

Many had expected the reality star to jump on Akindele-Bello’s offer but she just surprised fans with her Nollywood debut, which is a self-produced film.