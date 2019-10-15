Diane Russet of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house has confirmed her eagerness to join the set of ‘Jenifa’s Diary.’

In a recent chat with Pulse, Diane says she’s so excited to get the offer from Funke Akindele-Bello to feature on the TV series.

“It’s amazing, she’s (Funke Akindele-Bello) smart, she’s amazing, she has this unmatched tenacity. So working with her just for who really she makes me excited. So, I’m looking forward to it and I am coming through,” she told Pulse.

Funke Akindele-Bello says the 'Jenifa's Diary' crew can't wait to have Diane on their set. [Instagram/diane.russet]

Barely 24hours after the eviction of Diane from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house after a total of 92 days, Akindele-Bello announced that she and her team can’t wait to have the Kaduna based ex-housemate on set.

Akindele-Bello reiterated her decision to have Diane feature on ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ with a comment on her Instagram page thanking fans after her eviction.

Funke had on September 24, 2019, visited the housemates and expressed her desire to have Diane join the drama crew when she told him of her acting dreams.

Diane shared her dreams of acting and ‘Jenifa Diary’ star, Funke Akindele has given her an open invitation.