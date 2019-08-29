After 60 days in the Big Brother Naija 2019 Pepper Dem house, five housemates of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem have proven to be the strongest contenders.

The fourth season of BBNaija has taken Nigeria by storm. Despite a slow pick up by the housemates in the struggle for the grand prize, viewers have been scouring the internet to find out more about their favourite contestants.

Eight weeks in, 26 housemates and 12 evictions later, it looks like the most-searched housemates are giving the other contestants a run for their money. These five strong contenders have survived at least 4 different eviction nominations and proved to be viewers’ favourites.

These housemates, according to Google Search, top the most popular and most searched Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates since the commencement of the competition on June 30, 2019.

Here is a list of the five strongest and most-searched Big Brother “Pepper Dem” housemates on Google Nigeria.

1. Mercy

Nominated for Eviction: 4

Google search rank: 1

Head of House: 0

Major Challenge won: 1 (N2m Munch it challenge)

26-year-old video vixen and businesswoman blaze the trail as the most popular and most searched for BBNaija 4 housemate. Mercy began serving viewers her spices from the first day and two weeks into the game, she took an interest in U.S. returnee, Ike. Eight weeks into the game and Mercy who loves cooking, swimming, traveling and dancing remains one of the most talked-about housemates. Popularly referred to as Lamborghini Mercy and leader of the Power Puff girls in the house, her fashion sense and good looks, has kept viewers wanting more and searching for her online.

2. Tacha

Nominated for Eviction: 6

Google search rank: 2

Head of House: 0

Major Challenge won: 0

Tacha can easily pass for Lady Thatcher for her strict and no-nonsense attitude. The 23-year-old indigene of Rivers State, who is fondly referred to as Port Harcourt’s first daughter doesn’t mince words in putting housemates in the place when offended. The social media sensation continues to lead online followership and after leaving the Secret Room alongside Seyi, she has become a better housemate - though not without flouting some of the house rules. The second most searched and popular housemate deploys her stern character in adding the excitement of the reality show - so much that even the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been served some spices from Tacha.

3. Mike

Nominated for Eviction: 4

Google search rank: 3

Head of House: 0

Major Challenge won: 0

23-year-old Mike Edwards comes top as the third most popular and searched BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate. Mike stunned viewers and Biggie when he revealed his marital status from the first day of the show. The cigar-loving housemate and athlete has been able to keep his cool and relate with other housemates until recently when his temper has been tested. Mike has been put up for eviction for more than four times and he has come out tops every time. Aside from his accent which has made quite an impression on the audience, Mike’s love for Nigeria remains one of the reasons many viewers seem to like his personality.

4. Seyi

Nominated for Eviction: 3

Google search rank: 4

Head of House: 2

Major Challenge won: 0

Despite being the grandson of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, Seyi has been able to make his mark in the Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem household. He started as being talkative with loads of experiences from different facets of life, he displayed the leadership abilities when he emerged the Head-of-House twice in just 40 days of being in the house. One of the housemates with a strong personality, the bubbly entrepreneur and medical doctor seems to have found more than a friend in Tacha. He’s been up for eviction and his popularity has been tested.

5. Ike

Nominated for Eviction: 3

Google search rank: 5

Head of House: 0

Major Challenge won: 1 (N2m Munch it challenge)

26-year-old Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, originally from Imo State, is the widely acclaimed bad boy of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition. With two strikes and Mercy in his kitty, the U.S. returnee is viewed by many of his fans as a look-alike of Marvel’s Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan. His relationship with Mercy remains one of his highlights in the house among other activities in the house.

He ranks the fifth position among the popular and top searched Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates.