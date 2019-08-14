Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, has been coronated as the Tor of Tiv in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2019.

Coming out victorious in the Head of House challenge that occurred on Monday, Seyi broke a record as the only Housemate to win the lofty position twice.

He was also given the title, Tor Tiv by Biggie, who maintained that all housemates must refer to Seyi as the Tor Tiv for the seventh week.

For the Heritage Bank coronation task, Seyi was coronated the Tor Tiv by the council of elders led by Sir Dee, Mike, Gedoni, and Frodd. More glamour was added to the coronation ceremony with the provision of traditional singers and drummers that came into the garden.

Other housemates watched on as Seyi emerged the Tor Tiv for BBNaija Season 4.

For the second week - week six and week seven - in a row, Seyi will have the luxurious Head of House room to himself, immunity from nomination and 250 Bet9ja coins.

The last time Seyi won the title, he chose Esther as his bedmate over Tacha with whom he has a bond.

The second time saw Seyi giving in to his thoughts and asking Tacha to join him in enjoying the Head of House privileges but Tacha rejected the offer. A disappointed Seyi had to settle for Venita.