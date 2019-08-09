Seyi told Biggie that he regrets getting close to Tacha. This revelation is coming 16 days after they both shared the ‘Secret Room’.

During the housemates' diary session, Biggie asked what were the things Seyi has done in the house which he regrets doing and he opened up.

“Getting too close to a couple of people,” he said. And when Biggie probed further, he said, “I would be very honest, Tacha.”

ALSO READ: Tacha and Seyi returns, as housemates receive them with mixed feelings

Seyi and Tacha seem to have formed a bond after from the ‘Secret Room’ and which they shared after they were reunited with other housemates on July 24, 2019.

However, the two have been managing friction since the introduction of new members. The whole bond became shattered when Seyi won the Head of House challenge and he was asked to pick one person to enjoy the privileges of the HoH room with and he chose Esther after he requested to pick two housemates but was given the option of just one by Biggie.

ALSO READ: Mercy, Venita are in love triangles as Tacha gets close to Elozonam

In the same vein, Ike also shared Seyi’s views saying he regretted opening up to several people about himself and he sometimes wishes he kept some things to himself.

“Oversharing about myself to others. That is not my biggest regret but one of the regrets I have sometimes. I think sometimes, it’s best to keep certain things to yourself,” Ike said.

A number of the remaining 18 housemates currently in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season agreed that living in the house wasn’t an easy task.

Khafi, who has been through emotional stress over her affection for Gedoni told Biggie that it’s not easy staying in Biggie’s house. “Hell no. No. It’s not easy living in the Big Brother house. And I think that is one thing I underestimated.”

From Esther to Omashola and Gedoni, the housemates are so confident about their personalities saying none of the housemates have been intimidation to them.

Meanwhile, Venita confessed to doing things she never thought she would do in the house. “I’m being petty, I’m being overprotective and I’m being emotional but it’s happening to me in one day,” she said.

Frodd also confirmed that he had an emotional tie, which he didn’t expect to occur despite having an open mind to the situation.