Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

During Sunday's live eviction, BBNaija All Stars host Ebuka called Kiddwaya and Mercy's attention to the kiss they shared after Thursday's pool party that week. While Mercy denied the occurrence, claiming not to remember much of the details from that night, Kiddwaya admitted that the kiss did happen.

Kiddwaya was evicted that same day, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, as he was one of the bottom two housemates that night. Shortly after, news broke out of his girlfriend unfollowing him on social media.

A few days later during his eviction media round, he addressed the situation on The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, explaining that his girlfriend is yet to understand the demands of the show and the fact that the kiss was just a game.

In his words, "She will follow me back. I think it's because she is not used to the game. Big Brother is crazy, it's a crazy would it's a crazy platform. She didn't understand some certain things but with time, she will. She will come around".

Kiddwaya is very confident about his relationship and affirms its stability. According to him, "My relationship is going well, we are solid. In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there but I'm Kiddwaya, man, what can go wrong?"

His confidence is an attribute he has constantly exhibited in and outside the BBNaija All Stars house. This incident with Mercy is the first confirmed kiss between Kiddwaya and any female BBNaija All Stars housemate even though there was a lot of flirting acts done during his time on the show.

