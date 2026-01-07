Nigeria’s Pastor Jerry Eze Tops YouTube Earnings in Africa With Over $7 Million

Pastor Jerry Eze, convener of NSPPD and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, has emerged as Africa’s highest-earning YouTuber, generating over $7 million in estimated revenue in 2025. [X, formerly Twitter/Getty Images]

Pastor Jerry Eze, convener of NSPPD and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, has emerged as Africa’s highest-earning YouTuber, generating over $7 million in estimated revenue in 2025. [X, formerly Twitter/Getty Images]

Weekly revenue is estimated at approximately ₦140.4 million, reinforcing his position as a digital heavyweight in religious broadcasting.

Nigeria’s Pastor Jerry Eze has emerged as the top YouTube earner in Africa, with estimated annual revenue surpassing ₦11.18 billion (about USD 7.85 million) for 2025, according to data from global analytics platform Playboard. His earnings place him not only above other African content creators but also among the highest-earning channels worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data from the global analytics platform Playboard

Playboard’s latest figures show that Pastor Jerry Eze’s YouTube channel continues to dominate in both viewership and revenue.



His channel, which hosts livestreamed prayer sessions and spiritual content linked to Streams of Joy International, averages approximately 125,273 streams per day and has reached peaks of 268,112 streams, reflecting strong viewer engagement. Weekly revenue is estimated at approximately ₦140.4 million, reinforcing his position as a digital heavyweight in religious broadcasting.

The cleric, who also serves as convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) platform, is ranked number one in Africa for YouTube streams and sits at fifth globally, trailing only behind internationally popular channels such as ABS-CBN Entertainment, CazéTV, Bispo Bruno Leonardo, and “Kim Eo-jun’s Humility Is Difficult News Factory.”

Playboard’s methodology draws on Super Chat revenue, livestream viewership, and engagement metrics to estimate creator earnings. For Pastor Eze, a significant portion of his income stems from livestream interactivity, where supporters pay to have messages highlighted during prayer sessions, a feature that has helped drive his revenue into the multimillion-dollar range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We reported in 2024 that Eze's daily earnings exceeded ₦7 million, with his highest single-day revenue reaching an extraordinary ₦21 million on July 16, 2023, due to a surge in viewer traffic.

Jerry Eze

His channel’s subscriber base has grown rapidly, according to a recent Premium Times report, with his audience now numbering in the millions and total views in the millions, with thousands of videos uploaded contributing to his broad reach. In 2025 alone, the NSPPD platform amassed around 80 million viewers, a testament to both its global appeal and the growing demand for faith-based online content.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s rise to digital prominence reflects broader trends in online religious media, where creators are increasingly leveraging platforms like YouTube to connect with global audiences and generate substantial revenue. While faith content has long been a staple of broadcast and print media, the digital age has amplified both its reach and financial potential.

Beyond his digital footprint, Pastor Eze is known for his leadership at Streams of Joy International, a church with branches in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, and the United States. His ministry, which began in the early 2010s, blends traditional pastoral roles with digital evangelism, making him one of the most influential religious figures on the continent today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What a year for Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor. Has any gospel song ever achieved these?



• #1 Most Watched YouTube Video 2025, Nigeria



• #5 Most Streamed Songs of 2025 on YouTube Nigeria



• #82 Billboard Top 100 U.S. Afrobeats Songs of 2025 pic.twitter.com/jDZr8ny1Mc — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) December 11, 2025