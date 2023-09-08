ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Pepper Dem winner battles the rules and housemates for a chance to win again.

Mercy threatens to take a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/offical_mercyeke]
Mercy threatens to take a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/offical_mercyeke]

Recommended articles

Big Brother cautioned Mercy about a microphone infringement which led to an outburst from her. The outburst was heightened by other housemates making fun of the situation, but she wasn't having it from anyone at all.

In her words, "Biggie I will leave the house, don't fucking try me. I have got my shit on; you people should stop playing with me. Don't fucking play with me".

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the outburst, Mercy was venting to Ilebaye about allegations made against her as regards what the parrot spilt. Apparently, some housemates had accused her of saying certain things about Cross and Kimoprah's relationship in the house.

But Mercy remained adamant about not saying anything and even went as far as swearing about the possibility of her winning the reality show. Ilebaye was stunned by Mercy's bold declaration about winning the BBNaija All Stars season.

Ilebaye responded with clapping as she laughed at Mercy's continuous declaration about winning the show.

In other news, Mercy was served a strike for breaking the house rules on microphone use and whispering. Big Brother delivered the punishment on Thursday, September 8, 2023, as he explained that this strike came after she was given a final warning about the rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

This strike came as a shock to BBNaija All Stars housemates, who found it strange that anyone could get a strike for breaking microphone use.

But Big Brother is making things clear to the housemates that their actions have consequences. And that this season's rules and laws weren't the same as previous seasons of Big Brother Naija.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 returns with extra drama in trailer

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Parrot returns with more secrets after a long break on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

5 Nigerian celebrities air their views on election tribunal's judgement

Seun Kuti will play Fela in Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Seun Kuti will play Fela in Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Actors go through major body transformations for their roles.

5 Nollywood actors who underwent dramatic transformations for a role

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney