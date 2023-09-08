Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Big Brother cautioned Mercy about a microphone infringement which led to an outburst from her. The outburst was heightened by other housemates making fun of the situation, but she wasn't having it from anyone at all.

In her words, "Biggie I will leave the house, don't fucking try me. I have got my shit on; you people should stop playing with me. Don't fucking play with me".

Before the outburst, Mercy was venting to Ilebaye about allegations made against her as regards what the parrot spilt. Apparently, some housemates had accused her of saying certain things about Cross and Kimoprah's relationship in the house.

But Mercy remained adamant about not saying anything and even went as far as swearing about the possibility of her winning the reality show. Ilebaye was stunned by Mercy's bold declaration about winning the BBNaija All Stars season.

Ilebaye responded with clapping as she laughed at Mercy's continuous declaration about winning the show.

In other news, Mercy was served a strike for breaking the house rules on microphone use and whispering. Big Brother delivered the punishment on Thursday, September 8, 2023, as he explained that this strike came after she was given a final warning about the rules.

This strike came as a shock to BBNaija All Stars housemates, who found it strange that anyone could get a strike for breaking microphone use.