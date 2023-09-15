ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy kisses Whitemoney and Pere in one night on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A silent but steamy love triangle going on between these three.

Mercy seals the pool party with a kiss with Pere and Whitemoney on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Mercy seals the pool party with a kiss with Pere and Whitemoney on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Yesterday, during the pool party BBNaija All Stars housemates and viewers shocked to see Mercy play a dicey game in plain sight.

It's not clear how the sequence of things occurred but we started the night enjoying the loving moment going on with Mercy and Whitemony. This proceeded to them sharing some steamy dance moves in the pool before they sealed it off with a kiss.

And then Mercy was also spotted kissing Pere in the pool as they also enjoyed the night together.

A shocking part is the fact that the two men were aware of the kiss she shared with the other person and didn't seem to have any problem with it.

However, Mercy and Whitemoney began the day as pairs on their daily task, which involved them creating an advert about their love story. It was indeed cute to watch the winners tell such a cheesy love story.

Today, we wake up to footage of Mercy teasing Pere with some dance moves in the kitchen. Pere warns her of the repercussions of her actions even though she plays ignorant.

She clearly isn't putting all her eggs in one basket as she tries all angles for the possibility of love, despite the risk to it.

Mercy, Whitemoney and Pere aren't the only housemates who had an interesting night during yesterday's pool party. Adekunle looked engrossed as he and Venita were seen rocking things down even before the party.

They seemed really happy and into each other during the party as they graced our screens with more steamy dance moves.

