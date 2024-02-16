ADVERTISEMENT
Yul Edochie provides words of comfort to Nigerians amid economic decline

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He said, "things will get better."

Yul Edochie encourages Nigerians to spread love [Instagram/Yuledochie]
Taking to his Instagram account on February 16, 2024, Edochie encouraged his fans and followers, stating that things in Nigeria will improve. In the post, he also urged them to assist those in need.

He said: "Yes, everywhere get as e be for Naija now, but all will be well. Things will get better. We pin here. u In the meantime, anything you can do to support others, please don’t hesitate to do it. Life is short. None of us will be here forever. Spread LOVE. YUL EDOCHIE."

Earlier this week, Edochie encouraged his followers to spread cheer and love. His post read: "Help someone today, be the reason someone smiles today, spread love."

This comes after Edochie made a temporary career shift, delving into the line of ministry. Back in January 2024, he announced the launch of his online church called the True Salvation Ministry and urged his fans to attend the online services.

However, following the backlash after his announcement, Edochie announced that his father Pete Edochie supports his new path.

His post read: "So yesterday, my father called me and congratulated me for successfully holding my first live program as a minister of God. He said he watched it and he loved it. He then gave me some bible verses to read and talk about in my program. What more can I ask for from a father? Thank you for the support, Dad. Chief Pete Edochie."

Edochie also eased his concerned fans, assuring them that he shall return to the Nollywood after fulfilling his destiny as a minister.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

