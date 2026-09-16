After 7 years at UNILAG, Nollywood actress Sunshine Rosman says she wants to lead Indian and Spanish movies

Nollywood actress Sunshine Rosman has graduated from UNILAG after seven years and revealed her ambition to lead an Indian or Spanish film.

Sunshine Rosman has completed her seven-year undergraduate journey at UNILAG.

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The actress says she wants to play a lead role in an Indian or Spanish movie.

Rosman is Nigerian-Canadian, with an Imo State mother and late Canadian father of Italian descent.

Sunshine Rosman has just completed a seven-year university journey at UNILAG, but the actress is already setting her sights beyond Nigeria, saying she wants to play a lead role in an Indian or Spanish film.

Rosman, who signed out from the university on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, shared photos from the milestone on her Instagram page and reflected on the difficulties she encountered during her time as a student.

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“These past 7 years have been challenging, but we overcame & we really did it together!” she wrote while celebrating the achievement.

Her university journey was particularly demanding because she was already building a career in the entertainment industry while studying.

In an August 2025 interview with The PUNCH, Rosman recalled how her acting commitments sometimes clashed with her academic responsibilities.

She said she was preparing for school examinations when she was offered a role in Kemi Adetiba’s To Kill a Monkey and had to decide whether to defer a semester or take the opportunity.

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She eventually wrote her examinations before joining the Netflix production, where she played Amanda Sparkles.

Now that her university chapter is over, Rosman appears to have her sights set on international cinema.

In a recent interview with comedian and filmmaker AY Makun, the actress said she would like to become the lead in an Indian film, although she is also interested in Spanish productions.

Rosman explained that she believes her appearance gives her the flexibility to portray characters from different backgrounds.

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“I’ve seen that I can play an Indian character very comfortably, in terms of my features and what I look like,” she said.

I want to be a lead in an Indian or Spanish movie because of my features and what I look like — Actress Sunshine Rosman. pic.twitter.com/F9lHCSfIU9 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 15, 2026

She added that she could also play a Spanish girl and described the two types of roles as opportunities she would like to explore during her lifetime.

Taking on a leading role in an Indian production, however, would require serious preparation, according to the actress. She said she would be willing to spend one or two years learning the language if necessary.

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Rosman’s interest in portraying characters outside Nigeria comes against the backdrop of her own mixed family heritage.

Sunshine “Shine” Rosman poses with her mom, alongside her sisters Nwadiuto “Uto” Rosman and Honeybell/Michella “Honey” Rosman.

The actress has described herself as Nigerian-Canadian. Her mother is from Imo State, while her late father, Giovanni Rosman, was Canadian.

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Rosman grew up in Lagos, including Ijeshatedo in Surulere, Magodo and Bode Thomas. She has previously said that entertainment was part of her family life, recalling how she and her sisters would put on little plays and perform songs for their father when they were children.

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Her acting career began professionally in 2015 with Lunch Time Heroes. She has since appeared in projects including When Love Strikes, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Pretty Thief, and To Kill a Monkey.