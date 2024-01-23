ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie launches online Christian ministry

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also also added "God's child" to his Instagram profile.

Yul Edochie says that he's now a minister [Instagram/Yuledochie]
In an interesting turn of events, on Tuesday January 23, 2024, the actor announced the launch of online ministry on social media. He posted a flier to his Instagram containing the details of his True Salvation Ministry and called his fans to attend online.

"It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed," he said in his caption.

Earlier in the day, Edochie had prepped his fans for what he called the "Biggest announcement" of his life, and asked them to countdown to the scheduled moment for the reveal. However, due to a change of plans he shifted his announcement from 2pm to 4pm.

"Mehn I get fans o. The whole world is waiting on my announcement. Thank you guys. I'll never take this love for granted. 4pm sharp, it drops," his post read.

After his big announcement, his followers and fans had a variety of reactions to the news. Some of his fans welcomed the news with glee and wished him well.

One fan prayed for the actor in his comment section, saying, "Father Lord, we ask for your blessings upon our pastor @yuledochie and his family as he diligently prepares sermons to glorify your holy name. Grant him wisdom, inspiration, and anointing as he seeks to share your word on his platform. Strengthen him in his ministry and provide him with the strength and guidance he needs…. Family locc in with @yuledochie on his YouTube channel."

Some reactions from his followers [Instagram/Yuledochie]
Some reactions from his followers [Instagram/Yuledochie] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, some social media users were left perplexed as to the seriousness of his announcement, slamming him for joking with it.

