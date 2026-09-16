Army rescues 31 kidnap victims, kills notorious terrorist kingpin in Katsina and Kebbi

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA patrol a community in Katsina State following a successful counter-terrorism operation

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA patrol a community in Katsina State following a successful counter-terrorism operation

Nigerian troops rescued 31 kidnapped victims in Katsina and Kebbi states while killing two terrorists, including notorious kingpin Abbah Alhassan, during separate operations under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

31 kidnapped victims were rescued during military operations in Katsina and Kebbi states.

Two terrorists, including notorious kingpin Abbah Alhassan, were killed during separate gun battles.

Two suspected terrorists linked to kingpin Mannori were arrested in Katsina State.

Troops recovered ammunition, a motorcycle, camouflage clothing, a cutlass and Indian hemp from the terrorists' hideout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 31 kidnapped victims and killed two terrorists, including a suspected kingpin, during separate operations in Katsina and Kebbi states.

The military also arrested two suspected terrorists in Katsina as part of operations carried out between September 14 and 15.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, the first operation happened in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State after troops received reports that terrorists had attacked Unguwan Daudu and Unguwan Chibauna communities and abducted residents.

The soldiers quickly went after the attackers and engaged them in a gun battle, forcing the terrorists to flee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operation led to the rescue of 10 kidnapped victims, made up of three men and seven women, including a baby.

READ ALSO: US imposes visa restrictions on South Africans over racism and land seizure disputes

"The rescued victims are in troops’ custody for further action," Danja stated.

Security forces recovered ammunition, a motorcycle, and military camouflage during a raid on a terrorist hideout in Katsina State.

On the same day, another operation was carried out in Kebbi State after security operatives received a distress call that terrorists had kidnapped residents of Fafala Village in Kangiwa Local Government Area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting on intelligence, troops launched a fighting patrol towards Fafala and Dandikwa, where they came face-to-face with the armed group.

"Troops engaged them in a heavy exchange of fire, forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray," he said.

After clearing the area, soldiers rescued 21 kidnapped victims, who were later reunited with their families.

The military recorded another breakthrough on September 15 after intelligence revealed plans by terrorists to launch attacks on communities in Matazu and Kankara local government areas of Katsina State.

Troops moved to the suspected hideout and overpowered the terrorists during another gun battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One of the terrorists neutralised was Abbah Alhassan, a known terrorist kingpin," Danja stated.

The remaining members of the group reportedly escaped into nearby bushes.

Security forces recovered 10 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, camouflage clothing, a cutlass and Indian hemp from the terrorists' hideout.

In a separate operation around the Yantumaki area of Dan Musa Local Government Area, troops also arrested two suspected terrorists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Military operatives conducted a fighting patrol in Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State to track down fleeing terrorists.

According to Danja, initial investigations linked the suspects to another notorious terrorist leader identified as Mannori.

"Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects were associated with a terrorist kingpin known as Mannori," he said.

The suspects remain in military custody while investigations continue.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA is one of the military's major counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria's North-West, where troops have continued to target terrorist camps, rescue kidnapped victims and disrupt criminal networks responsible for attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The military thanked residents for supporting security operations and encouraged them to continue sharing useful information with security agencies.