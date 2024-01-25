ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Many social media users have accused the actor of "clout chasing."

Yul Edochie says he would return to acting after fulfilling his destiny as a minister [Instagram/Yuledochie]
Yul Edochie says he would return to acting after fulfilling his destiny as a minister [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Recommended articles

Edochie took to his Instagram account on January 24, 2024, to let his fans know that his hiatus from the big screen is not permanent. He emphasised that his new found journey as a minister is his destiny and calling, which he intends to fulfil.

His post read, "Millions of my fans still want to see me on screen acting. Don’t worry my people, I’m not going away completely. I have to fulfil my destiny. God’s work is my destiny. And God’s work must be done. I’m happy. God bless you all."

Yul Edochie's Instagram post [Instagram/Yul Edochie]
Yul Edochie's Instagram post [Instagram/Yul Edochie] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that it had been a few days since his announcement, Edochie's new found path still had some of fans in a state of confusion. Many in the comment section still tried to ascertain his seriousness on the topic, while others sternly warned him against "clout chasing" with religion and "mocking God."

Some comments on Edochie's post [Instagram/Yuledochie]
Some comments on Edochie's post [Instagram/Yuledochie] Pulse Nigeria

One particular follower advised him saying: "I think you should take a break/pause , pray and seek for God’s direction and presence, make sure you are genuine about it , you can’t just jump into being a pastor knowing fully well the way people feel about you , God is not to be mocked , make peace with your fans , Nigerian youths you disappointed and God then people can take you serious , cos all these you are doing for someone to take you serious is not gonna be easy."

Another follower commented: "You're using God too to chase clout?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday January 23, 2024, the actor told his followers on social media to anticipation what he called the "biggest announcement" of his life. At 4pm prompt, he then posted a flier to his Instagram containing the details of his "True Salvation Ministry" and urged his fans to attend online.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Here's a recap of 'Skinny Girl In Transit' ahead of its Season 7 debut

Here's a recap of 'Skinny Girl In Transit' ahead of its Season 7 debut

Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Women are the most powerful beings on earth - Seyi Awolowo apologises again

Women are the most powerful beings on earth - Seyi Awolowo apologises again

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Spotify playlists that will inspire you to chase your 2024 goals

Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Phyna accuses wig vendor of cyberbullying, asks police to intervene

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

Layi Wasabi takes centre stage in Falz's latest web series 'The Interview'

A short guide on clearing a song

A short guide on clearing a song

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mabel Makun says that she is involving the police over an alleged threat to her life [Instagram.realmabelmakun]

AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

Cheating is no longer a deal breaker for Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

Tiwa Savage continues with her hustle after being robbed in London yesterday [Instgram/Tiwasavage]

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Moses Bliss has proposed to his girlfriend [mosesbliss]

Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London