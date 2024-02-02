My father congratulated me on my new ministry - Yul Edochie
Yul says that his father watched his online christian ministry and loved it.
Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, February 1, 2024, Yul shared a touching video of himself meeting his father at an event, and the camaraderie between the two was evident. In his caption, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his father for the unwavering support he has received on his new path as a preacher.
Yul revealed that his father recently congratulated him on successfully holding his first live program as a minister.
"So yesterday, my father called me and congratulated me for successfully holding my first live program as a minister of God. He said he watched it and he loved it. He then gave me some bible verses to read and talk about in my program. What more can I ask for from a father? Thank you for the support, Dad. Chief Pete Edochie," he began.
Yul Edochie's post expressed love and admiration for his father and a heartfelt declaration of love for him.
He added: "The Lion of Africa. May God keep you for many more years. (120yrs and above). And continue to grant your heart's desires. Joy, peace, happiness, wealth, and fulfilment shall be yours forever. Amen. Ononenyi na Nteje. Ebubedike. Ibobo Umueri. The Lion of Africa. Nwoke Ike. Nobody comes close to you. Thank you, Sir. I love you, Dad. My man for life."
All this follows the intense backlash Yul Edochie faced after announcing his new path as a Christian minister, back in January 2024. While some of his fans praised him for turning to the Christian ministry, others who were unsure of his seriousness slammed him for "joking with it." However, the actor stressed that the ministry is his destiny, adding that he intends to answer that "calling" before returning to acting.
