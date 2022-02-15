Williams Uchemba spoils wife with Mercedes Benz SUV days after welcoming daughter

The expensive gift came days after they welcomed their first child together.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the movie star described the gift as a 'little push gift' for all the stress she went through during the pregnancy.

"A little Push Gift for all the stress you went through these past nine months trying to bring @kamarauchemba into the world. From the sleepless nights to the back pains and how standing up became your favorite sleeping position," he wrote.

"Thank you for making me a father to the most beautiful baby I’ve set my eyes on, you are indeed a superwoman and your strength can’t be matched. I LOVE YOU ❤️😘."

"And a big shout out to all the awaiting mothers and mothers out there, you guys are the real MVP🙏🏾."

Uchemba and Oscar got engaged in October 2020.

They tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November that same year.