Will Smith wants you to know he's unbothered by Jada Pinkett-Smith's drama

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Even though he's been trending, he is responding by letting us know that he is unbothered.

Will Smith restricted his comment section on Instagram [Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]
Smith took to his Instagram on Sunday, October 15, 2023, with a clip of himself resting below deck in a boat.

He captioned the post "Notifications off," and restricted comments on it so much so that only a few comments were available on that post, including Pinkett-Smith's laughing emojis comment.

The actor has been trending for days since his estranged wife began her book tour on Wednesday, October 11. Pinkett-Smith revealed that she and Smith had been separated for the past seven years, a fact that was unknown to many.

She also disclosed that she thought Smith slapping his friend Chris Rock for disrespecting her at the Oscars "was a skit."

In a separate interview, the actress noted she was surprised Smith called her his wife while defending her at the awards ceremony because they had stopped calling each other "husband or wife" after the separation.

During her interviews, she also debunked previous rumours stating that Will was homosexual.

As a result of her media rounds, old clips from her talk show, The Red Table Talk, resurfaced. These clips included the bombshell episode from 2020 where she revealed she was in an entanglement with her son's friend and popular singer, August Alsina. During this episode, Smith, who was her guest, was visibly affected by the confession.

Another resurfaced clip was from when Pinkett-Smith noted she didn't want to get married back in 1997 when the couple tied the knot at the Cloisters Castle in Baltimore, Maryland. During that episode, she recounted how awful she felt on their wedding day after her mother forced her to get married because she was pregnant.

Due to her media rounds and confessions, many clamoured for an official divorce for the two under the hashtag #FreeWill, however Smith seems unbothered.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

