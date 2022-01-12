RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jada Pinkett Smith to star in new Netflix film 'Redd Zone'

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

The film is inspired by the true story of Tia Magee.

Jada Pinkett Smith to star in new Netflix film 'Redd Zone'
Jada Pinkett Smith to star in new Netflix film 'Redd Zone'

Hollywood is not relenting in telling significant stories revolving around the black community.

Recommended articles

According to Deadline, Jada Pinkett Smith has been cast in director Matthew A. Cherry's upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone. Her role is based on the selfless actions of the inspirational black single mom Tia Magee who opened her home to her sons' high school football team after the news breaking death of their best friend, Dominic Redd. After this tragedy, members of his football team relocate into Tia Magee's home for healing, leading to Seventeen boys sleeping under her roof and sitting at her dining table. Eventually, they all leave for college, with four of them successfully making it to the NFL.

Jada Pinkett Smith's previous work includes 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, 2016's Bad Moms, 2017's Girls Trip, 2019's Angel Has Fallen, and 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

Redd Zone comes from Matthew A. Cherry, who is a writer, director, producer and former NFL player who is probably best known for his film Hair Love, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 2020. The film is dedicated to Dominic Redd's memory and the powerful impact he had on his community.

Emmy Nominee Kristin Layne Tucker (A Black Lady Sketch Show) will write the script for Redd Zone. At the same time, the newest Golden Globe winner Will Smith(King Richard), Brandon Magee, and Howard Burkons will serve as exec producers. Westbrook Studio's Ryan Shimazaki will be overseeing the film.

Redd Zone is yet to receive an official release date yet. However, fans can catch some Jada Pinkett Smith energy in her latest role as Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections, which is currently in theatres and streaming on HBO Max.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz accused of sexual assault by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Jada Pinkett Smith to star in new Netflix film 'Redd Zone'

Jada Pinkett Smith to star in new Netflix film 'Redd Zone'

‘Euphoria’ breaks HBO Max viewer records

‘Euphoria’ breaks HBO Max viewer records

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai welcome 1st child together

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai welcome 1st child together

Kaffy says she is grateful her marriage failed

Kaffy says she is grateful her marriage failed

BBNaija's Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée shares cryptic post

BBNaija's Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée shares cryptic post

Wonder Woman 1984 was 2021's best-selling home media movie

Wonder Woman 1984 was 2021's best-selling home media movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever

Golden Globes 2022: Here is the full list of winners

Golden Globes 2022: Here is the full list of winners

Trending

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

'Christmas in Miami' official poster

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

The first black man to win a best actor Oscar Awards Sydney Poitier [Instagram/SydneyPoitier]

Top 10 movies of 2021

Belfast

Top 10 mini-series of 2021

'King of Boys'