Jada Pinkett Smith to star in new Netflix film 'Redd Zone'

According to Deadline, Jada Pinkett Smith has been cast in director Matthew A. Cherry's upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone. Her role is based on the selfless actions of the inspirational black single mom Tia Magee who opened her home to her sons' high school football team after the news breaking death of their best friend, Dominic Redd. After this tragedy, members of his football team relocate into Tia Magee's home for healing, leading to Seventeen boys sleeping under her roof and sitting at her dining table. Eventually, they all leave for college, with four of them successfully making it to the NFL.

Jada Pinkett Smith's previous work includes 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, 2016's Bad Moms, 2017's Girls Trip, 2019's Angel Has Fallen, and 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

Redd Zone comes from Matthew A. Cherry, who is a writer, director, producer and former NFL player who is probably best known for his film Hair Love, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 2020. The film is dedicated to Dominic Redd's memory and the powerful impact he had on his community.

Emmy Nominee Kristin Layne Tucker (A Black Lady Sketch Show) will write the script for Redd Zone. At the same time, the newest Golden Globe winner Will Smith(King Richard), Brandon Magee, and Howard Burkons will serve as exec producers. Westbrook Studio's Ryan Shimazaki will be overseeing the film.