Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals Chris Rock previously asked her on a date

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He thought that she and Will Smith were getting a divorce.

Chris Rock asked Jada Pinkett Smith out on a date.
Chris Rock asked Jada Pinkett Smith out on a date.

In preparation for the release of her book, she had a sit down with People Magazine where she made the revelation that Smith's old friend Chris Rock asked her out to dinner in the summer. According to her, this was during the period when rumours were circulating about her eminent split from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor. Going on, she states that Rock was 'appalled' upon being told that they were not getting divorced as the rumours said, after which he apologised.

In the exclusive interview, she said, “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out!’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologised and that was that.”

She also disclosed that she and Will are separated and have been since 2016
She also disclosed that she and Will are separated and have been since 2016 At the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will walked on stage and appeared to slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada while presenting the award for best documentary feature.As Will returned to his seat, he yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."Rock's joke was, "Can't wait for G.I. Jane 2" — seemingly referencing Jada's bald head. Jada has spoken openly about having alopecia, an autoimmune condition that leads to hair loss.Will later apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech for best actor, and the Academy tweeted that it "does not condone violence of any form."According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department published by NBC News, Rock declined to file a police report against Will. Business Insider USA
The revelation brought about a series of reactions from social media users especially because Rock and Smith were friends; before the epic slap, that is. During the 2022 Oscar Awards, Smith walked onto the stage where the comic was hosting and struck him across the face for making a joke about his wife's hair. It was after this event that it became public knowledge that Pinkett-Smith suffers from a condition called alopecia.

Still speaking with People Magazine, she noted that at that moment she was like every other person thinking that the slap was scripted.

She said, "I thought, ‘This is a skit.’" Like many people watching the incident unfold on live TV, she didn’t believe it was real at first. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit.”

It was during this interview that she let the cat out of the bag revealing that her marriage to Smith has indeed been on the rocks since 2016. And not just that, they have been secretly separated since then and living separate lives despite their public appearances. Since her interview, Smith, Pinkett-Smith and Rock have been trending on social media.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

